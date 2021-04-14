Is 'Grey’s Anatomy' on Netflix? — How to watch 'Grey’s Anatomy'

Is Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix?

Grey's Anatomy has just recently returned from its winter hiatus in the US for the second half of season 17. The smash-hit medical drama has lived on as a popular show ever since it started in 2005, throwing us a huge number of ups and downs along the way.

Grey's Anatomy overtook ER back in 2019 to become the longest-running medical drama on TV, but the show's future after season 17 may still be uncertain. If you're planning to relive Dr. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) journey from surgical intern to Chief of General Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, you might be asking "is Grey's Anatomy on Netflix?" We've got all the answers below!

Yes! In the US, you can find the first 16 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix, but the current season isn’t available on the streamer just yet. To watch the latest season, you can either find recently aired episodes on ABC.com, or you can stream all of season 17 over on Hulu.

Unfortunately, UK readers won’t find Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix. They’ll have to stream the show on Disney+, and then head over to NOW TV to catch the most recent season.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy in the US

Like we mentioned, you can find seasons 1-16 on Netflix in the US. To stream the current season, you’ll then need to head to Hulu. You’ll be able to get access to every episode from the current season for just $5.99 a month, but you can pay $11.99 for Hulu Premium if you’d prefer to get rid of ads.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy in the UK

Right now, there isn’t a way to stream all 17 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy in the UK. The best way to binge the show currently is with Star on Disney+.

As part of the launch of Disney+ Star in mid-March, Disney released a bunch of content that was hosted on Hulu in the US internationally, including Grey’s Anatomy.

You’ll find the first 16 seasons of the medical drama available on the platform, which you can subscribe to for just £7.99 a month, or £79.90 a year if you opt to pay annually. Expect season 17 to arrive on Disney+ sometime in the future.

If you're just after a way to stream the newest season (given how long it's taken for the show to make its way across the pond!), you can find it on NOW TV.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 is available to stream with a Sky Entertainment pass on NOW TV, which costs £11.99 a month.