Is 'Outlander' on Netflix? — How to watch 'Outlander'

Is Outlander on Netflix?

With so many streamers available these days, it can be a little bit difficult to track down exactly where to watch your favourite show. Outlander has grown in popularity to become one of Starz' best-loved shows. If you don't know it already, Outlander is a historical drama based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon.

The show follows Claire Elizabeth Beauchamp (Caitriona Balfe), a married World War II nurse. On a trip to Scotland, she is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743. Stranded in time, she attempts to grapple with the drastic change to her life. At the same time, she finds adventure and romance once she becomes involved with the dashing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Since there are at least two more seasons of Outlander in the works, now is a great time to get caught up if you haven't already. So, instead of searching "is Outlander on Netflix?" and trawling the web for where to watch one of Starz' biggest dramas, just read this guide!

Yes! In the US, viewers can watch seasons 1-4 of Outlander on Netflix right now.

If you're in the UK, though, you'll have to head on over to Amazon Prime to catch the hugely popular period drama.

How to watch Outlander in the US

If you’re desperate to stay up to date with Outlander, then the quickest way to watch the show will be on the show’s home network, Starz. A Starz subscription costs $8.99 a month, and you can sign up directly over at the Starz website .

You can also add a Starz subscription to other streaming services like Hulu or as an Amazon Prime Video channel for $8.99 on top of your monthly Hulu or Amazon Prime subscription.

If you’ve got a Netflix subscription already, you can find seasons 1-4 of Outlander on the streamer right now, but you’ll likely be waiting for quite some time for the fifth season to drop on the service, as season 4 only arrived in January 2021.

How to watch Outlander in the UK

Since Outlander is an Amazon exclusive across the pond, you’ll just need a Prime Video subscription to watch all five seasons of the show.

If you don’t have a Prime subscription just yet, you can pick one up for just £7.99 a month, or for £79 a year if you opt for an annual plan.

If you’d prefer to only get access to Prime Video, you can opt for a streaming-only subscription for £5.99, but we’d strongly recommend paying the extra £2 a month to get access to all the other benefits of Amazon Prime.

Where can I buy Outlander?

Don’t fancy paying for a streaming service? No problem. You can grab Outlander season 1-5 on Amazon, iTunes and the Google Play Store.

If you’d prefer to go old school, you can pick up the Outlander box-set, which contains all five seasons!