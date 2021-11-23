'Outlander' season 6: release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

Outlander season 6 is heading our way in 2022, although it's been shortened to eight episodes.

In a press release, showrunner Matthew B Roberts said: "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge.

"Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible."

Here's everything we know about Outlander season 6 so far...

Outlander season 6 will return on Starz platforms on Sunday, March 22, 2022, it's been announced.

We also know that the first episode will be feature length at 90 minutes long, and that it will be a shorter season than most due to the pandemic. There'll be eight episodes in season 6, as opposed to the usual 12-13 episodes.

In honor of #WorldOutlanderDay, I'm excited to announce that #Outlander Season 6 has officially wrapped and is coming your way in early 2022 with a 90-minute premiere episode! pic.twitter.com/q0RV8QEFEvJune 1, 2021

What is the plot of 'Outlander' season 6?

It has been revealed that the season will be loosely based on the novel A Breath of Snow and Ashes by Diana Gabaldon, which is the sixth book in the series. There may be some diversions from the source, but it's likely to follow the key events of the story.

The synopsis for the novel is as follows: "It’s 1772, the Royal Colony of North Carolina, and the governor calls upon Jamie Fraser to unite the backcountry and preserve the colony for King and Crown. One minor problem: Jamie Fraser’s wife, Claire, is a time-traveller, as are his daughter and son-in-law. And Jamie knows that three years hence, the shot heard round the world will be fired, and the end of it all will be independence — with those loyal to the King either dead or in exile."

It adds: "Beyond present danger, though, looms the threat of a tiny clipping from the Wilmington Gazette, dated 1776, which reports the destruction of the house on Fraser’s Ridge and the death by fire of James Fraser and all his family. For once, Jamie Fraser hopes the time-travellers in his family are wrong about the future. But only time will tell."

Who's in the cast?

So far, we'll expect to see the usual cast members like Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield and Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall.

There will also be some new arrivals, as confirmed by the official Twitter account. Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds will be joining the cast as The Christies.

It's not known if fan favourite Lord John Grey (David Berry) will return for season 6 as he does not appear in the sixth book, but we'll have to wait and see!

The Christies may be bringing the drama next season, but @marklewisjones, @vlavla, and @jesssreynolds_ bring me nothing but joy. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/CLw8odb74zOctober 26, 2021

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — watch this space!