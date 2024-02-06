Outlander: Blood of My Blood — cast, plot and everything we know

Before there was Claire and Jamie, there were Claire and Jamie's parents. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a prequel series that will explore the love stories between these two couples whose children end up in a love story for the ages.

"We're thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples. The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods and we’re so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie," said Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, executive producer and writer on Outlander and the new prequel series, in a press release from Starz.

The 10 episode prequel series is filming in Scotland, with production having begun in February 2024.

The prequel series gets underway as the final eight episodes of Outlander season 7 debut later this year while production is about to begin on season 8 of the epic series, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer.

Here's everything we know about Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

There's no word on when Outlander: Blood of My Blood will premiere, though given that the series started filming in February 2024, it seems a 2025 release is likely.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be available exclusively on Starz. While you await the premiere, you can catch up on the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz in the US and internationally on Lionsgate Plus (formerly known as STARZPLAY). You can also watch multiple of seasons of Outlander on Netflix.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood plot

Here's the synopsis of Outlander: Blood of My Blood from Starz:

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood will explore the lives and relationship of Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Slater) and Brian Fraser (Roy). STARZ confirmed today that the series will also explore the origin story of Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Irvine). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie's parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire's parents in WWI England."

Outlander: Blood of My Blood cast

Image 1 of 4 Hermione Corfield, who was cast as Julia Moriston in Outlander: Blood of My Blood (Image credit: Starz) Jamie Roy, who was cast as Brian Fraser in Outlander: Blood of My Blood (Image credit: Starz) Harriet Slater, who was cast as Ellen MacKenzie in Outlander: Blood of My Blood (Image credit: Gerry McCabe) Jeremy Irvine, who was cast as Henry Beauchamp in Outlander: Blood of My Blood (Image credit: Starz)

The primary lead roles for Outlander: Blood of My Blood have been cast.

Claire's parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, will be played by Hermione Corfield (The Road Dance, We Hunt Together), and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again).

Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, will be played by Harriet Slater (Pennyworth, Belgravia: The Next Chapter) and Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest, Flowers and Honey).

Outlander: Blood of My Blood trailer

There's no trailer for Outlander: Blood of My Blood just yet, as the series is in the very early stages of production. As soon as a trailer is available we'll have it for you right here.