Outlander season 7: cast and everything we know about the new season

"Dream not only of the past but also of the future." That's the message ahead of Outlander season 7. Fans have been on edge waiting for the newest season of the beloved series. Thankfully, Starz announced that Outlander would return for a seventh season ahead of the season 6 premiere.

Several new faces join the Outlander season 7 cast, along with a few returning actors who are not only familiar to fans, but they're also fan favorite cast members. They join Caitríona Balfe (Clare Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) in the award-winning series inspired by Diana Gabaldon's internationally bestselling series of books.

Here's everything we know about Outlander season 7.

(Image credit: Starz)

Starz announced that Outlander season 7 debuts in the summer of 2023, putting an end to the phenomenon known as "Droughtlander." The new season will be available in the US and the UK.

We'll be sure to add the premiere date as soon as it becomes available.

Outlander season 7 cast

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast) and Sam Heughan (Suspect) return as Clare and Jamie Fraser. The star-crossed lovers are once again placed in jeopardy as the world changes around them.

Graham McTavish ( House of the Dragon ) reprises his role as Jamie's uncle, Dougal MacKenzie; Jamie killed Dougal prior to the battle of Culloden. Nell Hudson returns as Laoghaire Fraser, Jamie's ex-wife, while Steven Cree ( A Discovery of Witches ) once again plays Old Ian Murray, Jamie's brother-in-law. Andrew Whipp (The White Princess) returns as Jamie's father Brian Fraser and Layla Burns (She Will) returns as Joan MacKimmie, Jamie's stepdaughter. Lotte Verbeek (The Book of Vision) returns as Geillis Duncan, Claire's former friend who is also a time traveller from the 1960s.

Additionally, Starz announced other new cast members including Gloria Obianyo (Dune), Rod Hallett (The Last Kingdom), Chris Fulton (The Witcher), Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings), Kristin Atherton (The Show Must Go Online), Charles Vandervaart (Holly Hobbie), Izzy Meikle-Small (Snow White and the Huntsman) and Joey Phillips (Doctors). Hallett, notably, is playing Benedict Arnold, the Revolutionary War soldier who turned on his country and became a traitor. Atherton is set to play Jenny Murray, taking over the role that Laura Donnelly played during the show's first three seasons.

Thanks to the show's fluid chronology and some characters' ability to move through time, it's possible to bring back beloved characters when it fits into the story.

"One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel, which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven," said Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer in the press release. "In addition to our returning cast, we're also excited to welcome several new actors to the Outlander family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season."

Outlander season 7 plot

Despite the release of a teaser and the announcement of new cast members, Starz remains mum about the plot for the upcoming season of Outlander. The new season is based on Gabaldon's 2009 novel An Echo in the Bone, which follows Clare and Jamie in the 18th century and Brianna and Roger in the 20th century.

We'll be sure to update this spot as more information becomes available.

Outlander season 7 trailer

Starz released an early Christmas present for Outlander fans with a 49-second teaser hinting at what's to come in the new season. Take a look:

How to watch Outlander season 7

Outlander season 7 will be available exclusively on Starz. You can catch up on the first six seasons of Outlander on Starz in the US and internationally on Lionsgate Plus (formerly known as STARZPLAY).

The first five seasons of Outlander are also available to stream on Netflix in the US.