Meet the House of the Dragon cast: who's who in the Game of Thrones prequel series

The House of the Dragon cast brings a new era to life to the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel.

Set hundreds of years prior to the events of HBO's original fantasy saga, House of the Dragon transports us to a Westeros ruled by the Targaryens and their closest allies.

Based on George R. R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, (opens in new tab) this new series shows us what Westeros was like when dragons (and their masters) ruled the skies and see what happens when one king threatens to change the course of history as he considers who his successor will be.

Here's what you need to know about the main members of the House of the Dragon cast and where you might recognize them from.

Who's in the House of the Dragon cast?

Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen

Is King Viserys a great ruler? (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Viserys is the current ruler sitting atop the Iron Throne during the events of House of the Dragon. He succeeded his grandfather, Old King Jaehaerys and seeks to continue House Targaryen's legacy where he can; he's a good man, but is not necessarily the best leader and becomes worried about who his own successor will be.

Where else have you seen Paddy Considine?

Paddy Considine has been on our screens in TV and film since 1999 in a variety of projects, including 24 Hour Party People, Hot Fuzz, Submarine, Pride, Peaky Blinders, Funny Cow and The Outsider, among others.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Daemon Targaryen is a fearsome warrior. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Prince Daemon is the younger brother of King Viserys and the original heir to the Iron Throne, though he is distinctly affronted by the news that his older brother might instead choose to name his daughter Rhaenyra as his successor. Daemon is a capable fighter, but he can be unpredictable and reckless... can he really be trusted as the next ruler of Westeros?

When WTW spoke to Matt Smith, he described Prince Daemon (opens in new tab) as "a very complex character" and someone who is "ambitious and ruthless" with a set of values that differ from other people.

Where else have you seen Matt Smith?

Matt's biggest role to date is likely his star turn as the 11th Doctor in Doctor Who. Since handing the keys to the TARDIS over, he's had roles in The Crown, Last Night in Soho and Morbius.

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Will Rhaenyra Targaryen go on to rule Westeros? (Image credit: HBO/Sky )

Princess Rhaenyra is Viserys' first and only child and has practically every quality you could want in an heir in Westeros: she's of pure Valyrian blood and she's a dragonrider... the only thing standing in her way? She's not a man.

Where else have you seen Emma D'Arcy?

Emma has also appeared in Wild Bill, Hanna, Misbehaviour, Mothering Sunday and had a major role alongside Nick Frost in Truth Seekers.

Milly Alcock (Upright) also portrays a younger version of Princess Rhaenyra in the show.

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Otto Hightower is King Viserys's right-hand man. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Ser Otto Hightower is the current Hand of the King, a loyal servant of the realm and the current ruler on the Iron Throne. As far as Ser Otto is concerned, the biggest threat to Westeros is Daemon and he wants to keep the prince off the Iron Throne if he can.

Where else have you seen Rhys Ifans?

He played Luna Lovegood's father, Xenophilius, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Mycroft in Elementary, Rasputin in The King's Man and he had major roles in Temple and Berlin Station

Olivia Cooke Alicent Hightower

Alicent is Ser Otto's daughter. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Lady Alicent Hightower is Otto's daughter. Being the daughter of the Hand of the King, she's enjoyed many privileges throughout her life. Raised within the Red Keep (the castle in King's Landing), King Viserys's trusted inner circle, Alicent is both beautiful and politically minded.

Where else have you seen Olivia Cooke?

Olivia has been featured in Vanity Fair, Bates Motel, Slow Horses and Modern Love. She also played a main role in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Ready Player One.

Emily Carey (Casualty) portrays the younger version of Alicent Hightower in the show.

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

Rhaenys is "the Queen who never was." (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Like Daemon and Rhaenyra, Rhaenys is a dragonrider. In the past, she was in for the Iron Throne but was passed over in favor of her cousin, Viserys, simply for the fact she was female and he was not, hence her title "The Queen Who Never Was." She is married to Corlys Velaryon, a powerful Lord.

Where else have you seen Eve Best?

Eve Best is likely best known for having played Dr. Eleanor O'Hara in Nurse Jackie and for her appearances in The Honourable Woman and The King's Speech. More recently, she appeared in Lucky Man, A Woman of No Importance and Fate: The Winx Saga.

Steven Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

The Sea Snake is an infamous seafarer. (Image credit: HBO)

Lord Corlys Velaryon — otherwise known as "The Sea Snake" — is a sailor whose adventures have made him a true legend across Westeros. He's the head of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as the Targaryens; he built House Velaryon into a true seat of power, one which claims to have the largest navy in the world and that is even wealthier than the Lannisters.

Where else have you seen Steve Toussaint?

Steve Toussaint has appeared in a variety of British dramas over the years, including appearances in The Bill, Holby City, Silent Witness, Scott & Bailey, Death in Paradise and Lewis, along with film roles in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and Judge Dredd. Recently, he's featured in It's A Sin, Small Axe and Before We Die.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Dornish swordsman, Ser Criston Cole. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Ser Criston Cole is not a lord or lady. He's Dornish, a common-born man who is the son of the current steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. He makes up for his lack of any claim to land or titles with his impressive swordplay and his own personal honor.

Where else have you seen Fabien Frankel?

Fabien Frankel is a British stage performer, but he's also been seen in The Serpent and in Last Christmas, which also featured Game of Thrones alum, Emilia Clarke.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Mysaria is one of Daemon's most trusted friends. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Mysaria came to Westeros with nothing and has been bought and sold over and over again. What's unique is that she did not wilt in Westeros, but instead rose to prominence and forged a strong bond with Prince Daemon to become his most trusted — and most unlikely — ally.

Where else have you seen Sonoya Mizuno?

Fans of Alex Garland's work will recognize Sonoya from both Annihilation and Ex Machina, but Sonoya has also appeared in Devs, Crazy Rich Asians, Maniac and La La Land.

Who else stars in House of the Dragon?

There are plenty more stars set to appear in House of the Dragon besides the likes of Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith and Paddy Considine, as it takes an awful lot of people to populate Westeros.

The additional cast for House of the Dragon includes:

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin "Breakbones" Strong

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen

Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister and Lord Jason Lannister

David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong

Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velaryon

House of the Dragon premieres on Sunday, August 21 on HBO and HBO Max in the US and on Monday, August 22 on Sky TV and streaming service, NOW.