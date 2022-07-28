Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 — release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Alfea will be resuming its supernatural duties for Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 as we follow the coming-of-age journey of six fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. The fairy friends must learn how to use and control their magical abilities while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that are out to destroy them.

Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series Winx Club by Iginio Straffi and season 2 will see the powerful fairies stories continue to evolve, with new cast members (and a new fairy!) joining the seven-episode series.

Here's everything we know about Fate: The Winx Saga season 2...

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 will be released on Netflix on Friday, September 16. You can watch a clip for the date announcement below where they offer some behind-the-scenes footage as filming gets underway in Ireland.

Who is in the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

Returning cast members reprising their magical roles are Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier as Silva.

Joining them are some new talent making their supernatural debut, including Brandon Grace as Grey, Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian, Paulina Chávez as earth fairy Flora, Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey and Miranda Richardson as Headmistress Rosalind.

What is the plot of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

The official synopsis of season 2 reads: "School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling 'disappeared' and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces.

"But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they'll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld."

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for this upcoming series, but we have been given an exciting first look at new fairy Flora. In the clip, Terra is initially scared when she hears some suspicious sounds in the woods, but she's soon delighted to discover that it's her old friend Flora.