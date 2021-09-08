‘Last Night in Soho’: Trailer, release date and everything we know about the Edgar Wright movie

Edgar Wright is among the most popular filmmakers working today, with legions of fans for his films like Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the Cornetto trilogy (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End). He has a new film coming out in 2021 that has moviegoers excited called Last Night in Soho.

More of a traditional horror/psychological thriller than anything Wright has done in the past, it’s a new opportunity for the director to showcase what he has in his repertoire.

Here is everything that we know about Last Night in Soho so far.

What is the plot of ‘Last Night in Soho’?

The official synopsis from the studio for Last Night in Soho reads as follows:

“In acclaimed director Edgar Wright's psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.”

We can go a little further based on the footage that we’ve seen so far. It appears that Eloise and Sandie form some kind of connection in the dream world, only for Eloise to soon realize that what she is actually seeing are visions of things that actually happened. She becomes tormented and desperately tries to unravel the truth of what happened to Sandie.

Who is in the ‘Last Night in Soho’ cast?

The leading ladies for Last Night in Soho are Thomasin McKenzie, playing Eloise, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Sandie. McKenzie emerged on the scene with a great performance in Leave No Trace and has since starred in films like Jojo Rabbit and 2021’s Old. Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, got nearly everybody’s attention with her Emmy-nominated performance in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. She also has worked with M. Night Shyamalan (Split, Glass), as well as appearing in The Witch, Emma and The New Mutants.

The supporting cast has some big hitters as well. The attention grabbers are Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown), Terrence Stamp (Zod in the original Superman movies, The Limey) and Diana Rigg, the legendary British actress most viewers today know as the Queen of Thorns on Games of Thrones; Last Night in Soho is Rigg’s final performance (she passed away in 2020).

Others in the cast include Michael Ajao, Jessie Mei Li, Elizabeth Berrington, Rita Tushingham, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps and Synnove Karlsen.

Last Night in Soho is looking to scare audiences this Halloween, releasing on Oct. 29.

The film is getting an exclusive release in theaters, with no official word on when it will be available via PVOD or streaming. On the former however, we do know that Universal-owned films like the Focus Features-backed Last Night in Soho are included in the deal with theaters that adjusts the exclusive theatrical window depending on the film’s opening weekend box office, having it last either 17 or 31 days.

We'll let you know when it is expected to be available beyond the theater.

Is there a ‘Last Night in Soho’ trailer?

A new Last Night in Soho trailer has just been released, providing the best look at what to expect from the Edgar Wright film yet. Take a quick trip back to the thrills and chills of 1960s London by watching the trailer below.

Are there ‘Last Night in Soho’ reviews?

Last Night in Soho had its world premiere during the Venice film festival at the start of September, and along with it the first batch of reviews. So far, consensus seems to be good for the film.

Last Night in Soho’s Rotten Tomatoes score currently sits at 76%, with RogerEbert.com’s Glenn Kenny calling the film “an estimable, genuine horror film that also manages to say something real.” On the other popular review aggregator Metacritic, the film has a score of 74 thus far.