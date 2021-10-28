How to watch ‘Last Night in Soho’
Where can Edgar Wright fans watch his latest, ‘Last Night in Soho’?
This weekend marks the release of Last Night in Soho, a brand new psychological thriller from director Edgar Writer, who is best known for directing the Cornetto Trilogy (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End), Scott Pilgrim vs the World and Baby Driver. So how can you watch Last Night in Soho now that it is released?
Last Night in Soho tells the tale of an aspiring fashion designer who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker. The film, written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg (in her final film performance) and Terence Stamp.
Reviews are mostly positive for Last Night in Soho, with it earning a 73% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 66 via Metacritic, though What to Watch’s Leigh Monson was less enthusiastic about the film in his review.
Want to see for yourself what Edgar Wright’s latest is all about? Here is how you can watch Last Night in Soho right now.
How to watch ‘Last Night in Soho’
Last Night in Soho is being distributed by Focus Features. While the specialty distributor is owned by NBCUniversal, which has its own streaming service with Peacock, Last Night in Soho is not going to be available to stream right away, as the film is getting an exclusive theatrical release.
So, anyone who wants to watch Last Night in Soho will need to check their local theater listings to see when and where it is playing. Please also be aware of your area’s local mask/vaccine guidelines for indoor spaces to ensure that you and everyone else in the theater can have a safe and enjoyable experience.
If you’re wondering how you can make a trip to see Last Night in Soho and other movies in theaters more affordable, you should definitely look into movie theater subscription deals that are available from different theater chains, as they offer discounted tickets, flat monthly rates and additional bonuses.
When will ‘Last Night in Soho’ be available for streaming?
Just when you can watch Last Night in Soho online is still TBD, and it could depend on how the film performs in its opening weekend. Last fall, Universal reached an agreement with major movie theater chains that would have their films play exclusively in theaters, but the length of that exclusivity would be dependent on a film’s opening weekend box office. If a movie made more than $50 million in its first weekend it would play in theaters exclusively for 31 days; if it made less than $50 million, the studio could begin making the film available on-demand as soon as 17 days after its release.
Even if Last Night in Soho just has a 17-day exclusive window in theaters, it will likely only be available for premium on-demand rentals, not streaming a la Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. When it does head to streaming, the place that it could end up is Peacock, which starting in 2022 will be the first streaming home for all Universal and Focus Features releases (it’s not entirely clear if that covers films that are released in 2021 or just films from 2022 and beyond). If this is the case, you’re going to want to sign up for Peacock Premium, which is the only way to watch new, first-run content available on the streaming service.
