‘Truth Seekers’ starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost on Amazon Prime: The essential guide to the supernatural drama!

Truth Seekers is an eagerly-anticipated drama coming soon to Amazon Prime featuring Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Pegg and Frost last appeared on-screen together in the final film of their "Cornetto Trilogy" 2013 film The World’s End and will be joined by A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell.

The eight-part paranormal horror comedy series follows the exploits of amateur ghost hunters who seek out spirits all over Britain.

What’s the story in 'Truth Seekers'?

Frost plays Gus, an installer for broadband company SMILE by day and a ghost hunter at night, while Pegg plays Gus’s boss at SMILE, Dave. It appears that McDowell plays Richard, Gus’s father.

The Truth Seekers have an online channel and stream their findings with their online community and quickly discover that their experiences with ghost and paranormal activity are becoming more frequent and more threatening.

Their discoveries lead inevitably to a gigantic conspiracy, which could bring an end to the world.

Simon Pegg sports a new hairdo in Truth Seekers (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Who else stars in Truth Seekers?

James Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Nat Saunders, who were also co-writers, star alongside Pegg and Frost. While Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust), Samson Kayo (Youngers), Susie Wokoma (Chewing gum) and Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh) complete the cast.

Susie Wokoma and Malcolm McDowell star in Truth Seekers (Image credit: Amazon Prime )

When will Truth Seekers be on Amazon Prime?

Truth Seekers will arrive on Amazon Prime on Oct. 30, 2020.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is. It begins rather ominously: “Can you feel it? Ancient magic resides all around us. Ours is not the only universe. There are realms beyond it. Underneath it, a myriad of parallel dimensions.”

Is Truth Seekers a true story?

Sort of. Frost and Pegg have revealed that they did actually go ghost hunting together when they were young and thought their escapades would make a great show. Whether they saw any ghosts on their adventures remains unclear.