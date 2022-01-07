How to watch 'A Discovery of Witches' season 3 online anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch A Discovery of Witches season 3 online from anywhere in the world.

The final season of A Discovery of Witches sees the stakes being raised higher than ever before. Star-crossed supernatural lovers Matthew de Clermont (a vampire, played by Matthew Goode) and Diana Bishop (a witch, played by Teresa Palmer) will return to the present day after they were hiding out in Elizabethan London in the previous season.

With Diana now pregnant with twins, the sudden murder of Diana's Aunt Em, and the return of Matthew's long-lost brother Benjamin massing his Congregation allies to destroy the couple, this third series promises to be an explosive end to the show.

How to watch 'A Discovery of Witches' season 3 online in the UK

A Discovery of Witches season 3 launches in the UK on Sky Box Sets and on NOW TV from Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The series will also begin airing weekly on Sky Max and Sky Showcase at 9 pm on the same day.

Check Sky.com for all the latest Sky TV packages and deals.

There's a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

How to watch 'A Discovery of Witches' season 3 online in the US

The show will launch in the US on Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC Plus on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Episodes will run weekly on all three streaming services.