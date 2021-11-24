'The Witcher' is one of the best fantasy TV shows to stream right now.

If you're a fan of swords and sorcery, you're spoilt for choice right now. Fantasy has become big business off the back of prestige shows like Game of Thrones, and now fantasy fans are spoilt for choice with amazing shows to watch.

Amazon is currently doubling down on fantasy big-time: not only are they working on a Lord of the Rings TV Series, but they've also released the first season of their version of The Wheel of Time, too.

If you're looking for a new fantasy show to get stuck into, we've put together this list of some of the best fantasy TV shows you can watch right now.

The best fantasy TV shows to stream right now

'The Witcher'

The Witcher is an adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's monster-slaying fantasy novels. The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a hunter-for-hire who is tasked with taking down all kinds of horrible creatures.

Along the way, he becomes entangled with the fraught political landscape on The Continent, begrudgingly teams up with a bard with a fantastic voice, and falls for a powerful sorceress called Yennefer.

Since its debut, The Witcher has grown to be one of Netflix's biggest properties, and if you're a fan there's plenty more Witcher content in the works.

Number of series: 1

Number of episodes: 8

Average episode length: 47-67 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

'Game of Thrones'

Often regarded as one of the best TV shows, period, HBO's Game of Thrones likely needs no introduction to most people reading this list.

For the uninitiated, Game of Thrones is a complex fantasy saga based on the novels of George R. R. Martin. Filled with warring factions and treacherous characters all vying for control of Westeros, the show is packed with action, drama, and tragedy in equal measure. Our tip? Don't get too attached to your favorite characters.

Now might be a great time to revisit Westeros so you're ready for House of the Dragon, HBO's first Game of Thrones spin-off.

Number of series: 8

Number of episodes: 73

Average episode length: 50-82 minutes

Where to watch: HBO Max (US) / NOW TV (UK)

'Arcane'

Arcane is an animated series based on the lore of Riot Games' smash-hit multiplayer game, League of Legends that's recently come to Netflix.

It tells the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, who find themselves on opposite sides of a war between the technologically advanced city of Piltover and its dangerous underbelly, Zaun.

Featuring stunning animation and a voice cast led by Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld, Arcane is a dramatic work of science-fantasy that shouldn't be missed.

Number of series: 1

Number of episodes: 9

Average episode length: 41-44 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

'Outlander'

If you don't want to see any magic, Outlander might be more your speed. This Starz show is based on Diana Gabaldon's series of historical fantasy novels and follows Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe). Claire is a WWII nurse from Scotland who somehow finds herself transported back in time to the 18th Century.

There, Claire falls for Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and becomes tangled up in the Jacobite rebellion.

Number of series: 5 (Outlander season 6 season is on the way)

Number of episodes: 67

Average episode length: 53-90 minutes

Where to watch: Starz on Amazon Prime in the US; Prime Video in the UK.

'Shadow and Bone'

Shadow and Bone is a fantasy saga set in a world where magic-users called Grisha are sorted into one of three ranks of the Second Army and trained use the "Small Science" to manipulate different parts of the world; natural elements, man-made materials and the human body.

The nation of of Ravka seeks someone capable of harnessing the power of light to destroy a region shrouded in darkness called the Shadow Fold. Protagonist Alina Starkov is a cartographer who turns out to be capable of wielding exactly those powers.

As the nation of Ravka teeters on the brink of war, Alina becomes a prime target for kidnappers and assassins, forcing her to come to terms with her abilities and identify the few people she can really trust as she tries to destroy the Shadow Fold in this Netflix original series.

Number of series: 1

Number of episodes: 8

Average episode length: 45-58 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

'His Dark Materials'

His Dark Materials is a BBC and HBO adaptation of Philip Pullman's trilogy of the same name.

In a world where the souls of humans manifest as daemons, we follow Lyra, an orphaned teen living at Jordan College, Oxford. Soon thereafter, Lyra begins uncovering secrets about her world and her own family history, as a string of kidnappings connected to a mysterious substance called Dust.

Her discoveries lead her and her daemon companion Pantalaimon on an epic journey across many different worlds as she realizes the prophecy that says she is destined to change the world.

Number of series: 2

Number of episodes: 15

Average episode length: 47-58 minutes

Where to watch: HBO Max (US) / BBC iPlayer (UK)

'Lucifer'

Lucifer is an urban fantasy story starring Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, the DC Comics' version of the Devil himself.

In the show, Lucifer grows bored with Hell. In a move that brings him into direct conflict with his father, God, he abdicates his throne and abandons his realm to head to Los Angeles and become a nightclub owner.

After he helps the police with a murder case, Lucifer decides to put his ability to manipulate and charm others powers to good by helping Detective Chloe Decker close cases and working as an LAPD consultant. At the same time, he deals with visits from fellow denizens of the underworld and other supernatural threats.

Number of series: 6

Number of episodes: 93

Average episode length: 42-65 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix (US) / Prime Video (s1-3), Netflix (4-6 (UK)

'Merlin'

Merlin is a BBC series that reimagined Arthurian legend for modern audiences. The story follows a young Merlin (Colin Morgan) as he is sent off to Camelot to serve Prince Arthur.

During this time, Merlin uses his powers to protect and serve Arthur and ensure he becomes the legendary king he's meant to, but has to be careful that Arthur's totalitarian father, King Uther Pendragon (who banned magic from Camelot) discovers he has magical abilities.

Over countless adventures, Merlin and Arthur become close friends and face off with all sorts of threats to the realm. If you enjoy Merlin, showrunner Johnny Capps gave a similar treatment to Greek mythology as we went on to create Atlantis.

Number of series: 5

Number of episodes: 65

Average episode length: 45-50 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video