Season 7 of 'Outlander' confirmed prior to Season 6 premiere

Starz smash-hit Outlander seems to be holding strong. Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts has confirmed that the series will return for Season 7 with a 12-episode order prior to Season 6's premiere on the network. While the upcoming Season 6 will focus on Diana Gabaldon's sixth novel — A Breath of Snow and Ashes, Season 7 will fittingly take on the next book in the author's series — An Echo in the Bone.

Roberts had the following to say regarding the impending Season 7: We can’t wait to get into the writer’s room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story.

While we're getting confirmations on upcoming seasons of Outlander, there's still no news as to when Season 6 will premiere. As is the case with countless other television series, the show's production was halted by the COVID-19 outbreak. However, you can always binge or re-watch the series' previous seasons on Netflix or Amazon.

In previous interviews regarding Season 6, series star Sam Heughan confirmed that it will have a strong focus on Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) journey. Watch the full discussion between the stars below.

Starz head of originals, Christina Davis, commented on the future of Outlander in the press release for Season 7.

"Starz is committed to investing in unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera through our #TakeTheLead initiative. The hit series Outlander embodies everything about our initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers. We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season."

Outlander is part of Starz scripted roster, and is based on Diana Gabaldon's eight-book series.