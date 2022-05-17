Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds starring, video game-inspired movie, took critics and moviegoers by surprise this past summer with its heartfelt tone, sincerity and genuine humor. It was given an exclusive run in movie theaters at the time of its release, so many fans have been waiting for it to pop up on Netflix or another streaming service.

So, where can you stream Free Guy?

Is Free Guy on Netflix?

The short answer is no. The longer and slightly more complicated answer requires a quick reminder of some Hollywood business dealings.

In 2019, Disney acquired Fox, specifically the 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight movie studios. So, while Free Guy is technically a 20th Century Studios (the rebranded name) movie, its overall owner is Disney. And since Disney has its own streaming service — the ever-growing, popular Disney Plus — this means that Free Guy has, of course, skipped Netflix (at least at first) and instead is heading for a streaming play on Disney Plus.

So it's good news for Disney Plus subscribers — you get to stream Free Guy at no additional cost. Not such good news for Netflix subscribers (especially as the streamer bumps up its prices) but then Netflix has 2021's Red Notice (which also stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson) and 2022's hit The Adam Project, so you can still get your Ryan Reynolds movie fix.

Can I stream Free Guy anywhere?

Free Guy is now streaming exclusively on Disney Plus, at least initially. At one point or another, the movie may find its way to Hulu (which is also owned by Disney) or, maybe down the line, it'll go to another streaming service not owned by the Mouse House (depends on complicated licensing deals we won't try to explain here). But, for the foreseeable future, the simplest way to stream Free Guy is to sign up to Disney Plus and watch away to your heart's content!



Disney Plus is available in most countries so, for once, there shouldn't be barriers to watching what you want to watch.

However, Disney Plus is not the only way to watch Free Guy on digital. Right now the movie is available to buy or rent on digital platforms including YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV (via iTunes), or Prime Video.

Will Free Guy get a physical release?

Consumers can also get Free Guy on 4K, Blu-ray or DVD right now. In addition to the full movie, the Free Guy DVD features a bunch of bonus content. Here's a full rundown of what is on the Free Guy DVD: