Netflix debuts whirlwind documentary about a natural catastrophe

Joining its repertoire of documentaries, Netflix adds The Twister: Caught in the Storm today, March 19.

Over the years, natural disasters have made for quite the genre in Hollywood. Movies like The Day After Tomorrow, San Andreas, Twister and Twisters have all captivated moviegoers as they watched the unthinkable occur under the guise of fictionalized events and special effects. However, The Twister: Caught in the Storm doesn’t need the power of Hollywood magic as the documentary tells the unfortunate true story of what happened when a tornado touched down in Joplin, Missouri, in 2011. Here is a brief synopsis of the doc:

“Set against a backdrop of end-of-the-world predictions on May 22, 2011, this coming-of-age documentary is told from the perspective of a group of young people in Joplin, Missouri, as they encounter the extreme power of mother nature when a rare EF-5 monster mile-wide tornado hits their hometown, on high school graduation day. In the fierce 200 mph winds of the twister, they discover the power of their resilience as they fight for survival - each with transformative stories spurred by their experiences of that day. This catastrophic event ravaged Joplin and yet it overcame, rebuilt, and became an enduring symbol of hope. The film features adrenaline-inducing real-life footage filmed by people in Joplin, taking us into the eye of the storm.”

According to the National Weather Service , the natural disaster goes down as the seventh-deadliest tornado in history. Sadly, it claimed the lives of 158 people, while injuring more than 1,000. Furthermore, the National Institute of Standards and Technology cites that more than 8,000 buildings in the town were wrecked and overall damages were pinpointed to be around $2.8 billion.

All in all, with The Twister: Caught in the Storm now streaming, those needing a history lesson of what happened that fateful day in Joplin, Missouri and interested in hearing firsthand accounts from those who survived to tell the tale, can now tune into the new documentary.

In order to watch though, you’ll need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the mega streamer offers several options for would-be subscribers.

The Twister: Caught in the Storm | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On