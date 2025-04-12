New on Netflix April 12-18: 6 new movies or shows to stream this week, picked by our expert

If you're wondering what's worth watching on Netflix this coming week, then you're in the right place, because I've got some suggestions for you.

The Glass Dome

Kicking off the week is a Swedish mystery thriller called The Glass Dome.

The story is about a woman who returns home to a rural town in Sweden at the same time as a young girl disappears. The woman realizes that the girl's case has many similarities with something similar she experienced when she was a child.

Releases on Tuesday, April 15

Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow

One for the Stranger Things fans next: Netflix is releasing a feature-length documentary taking us behind the scenes of the recent stage play.

Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow will look at how the West End stage play was put together, talking to cast and crew, ahead of its Broadway debut later in April.

Releases on Tuesday, April 15

The Diamond Heist

Guy Ritchie produces the new three-part crime docuseries The Diamond Heist, marking the third TV show about the story.

The Diamond Heist tells the story of the 2000 raid on a diamond exhibition in the Millennium Dome in London. It was an audacious plan perpetrated by a gang that was already under surveillance, and you can watch the documentary to find out how it panned out.

Releases Wednesday, April 16

Ransom Canyon

Virgin River meets Yellowstone? Netflix has a new rural-set romantic drama series coming out this week set in Texas.

Ransom Canyon stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly and James Brolin and it's about a rancher trying to win some highly-contested land, a plan that is thrown awry by a relationship with an old family friend and the appearance of a new stranger in town.

Releases on Thursday, April 17

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

To mark 30 years from its occurrence, Netflix is releasing a feature documentary on the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing.

This movie will recount the events of that 1995 April day as a domestic terror attack took many lives, including the FBI investigation into the attack and the motivations behind the perpetrators.

Releases on Friday, April 18

iHostage

Now this is a movie you won't see on Apple TV Plus: iHostage is a retelling of a real event from the Netherlands in 2022 in which an attacker infiltrated an Apple Store and held people captive.

We'll follow the attacker, a hostage and the responders to follow what happened in the real event.