Twisters: release date, cast and everything we know about the Glen Powell disaster movie
Twisters is said to be a "standalone" story, not a reboot of the 1996 blockbuster Twister.
Almost 30 years ago, Twister stormed into theaters and became a hit (and a movie trivia answer when it was the first movie made into a DVD). Now Twisters looks to do the same as a summer entry to the 2024 new movie slate, but don't call it a reboot, or a sequel, for that matter.
That's what Twisters star Glen Powell had to say shortly after wrapping the movie in an interview with Vogue. "We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one," Powell said. "It's a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it's not really a continuation. It's just its own standalone story in the modern day."
What can we expect from this new original take on the disaster movie? Read on to get all we know about Twisters right now.
Twisters release date
Twisters has a July 19 release date, putting it squarely in the middle of the summer blockbuster season.
It joins a lineup of summer movies that include The Fall Guy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, IF, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, A Quiet Place: Day One, Deadpool 3 and more.
Twisters cast
As mentioned above, Glen Powell is starring in Twisters. Powell has become a star thanks to roles in recent movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Devotion and Anyone But You. Twisters isn't his only movie coming out this summer, as he also stars in Hit Man, which is set to premiere on Netflix in June.
There are a number of other notable actors set for the Twisters cast. They include:
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People, Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)
- Maura Tierney (The Iron Claw, The Affair)
- Sasha Lane (American Honey, Conversations with Friends)
- David Corenswet (We Own This City, Superman: Legacy)
- Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)
- Darly McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Peaky Blinders)
- Brandon Perea (Nope, The OA)
- Nik Dodani (Atypical, Strange World)
- Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Pantheon)
- Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian, Love Lies Bleeding)
Twisters plot
The plot for Twisters has not been shared as of yet, but going back to what Powell said, this is not meant to be a reboot or a sequel to the 1996 movie Twister, but instead is its own stand-alone story.
But, just for reference, Twister was about a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives during an outbreak of multiple tornados to launch an experiment meant to help them understand the natural disasters better.
Twisters trailer
There is no trailer for Twisters at this time. However, there is buzz that the first footage of the movie may premiere as one of the Super Bowl trailers on Sunday, February 11.
Lee Isaac Chung movies
Lee Isaac Chung is the director of Twisters. On the surface the blockbuster seems quite a bit different than the movie that brought him to prominence and earned him an Oscar nomination, Minari, but he is familiar with big budget properties, as his most recent credit was directing an episode of The Mandalorian season 3.
If you're curious, here is a complete look at the feature movies that Lee Isaac Chung has directed in his career:
- Munyurangabo (2007)
- Lucky Life (2010)
- Abigail Harm (2012)
- I Have Seen My Last Born (2015)
- Minari (2020)
