2024 Super Bowl trailers: what TV and movie trailers are premiering during Super Bowl LVIII?

Millions upon millions of people are going to be watching Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, as the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers. But while the game is the main attraction, the commercials are also a highlight for many. In recent years, commercials have included special Super Bowl movie trailers as well, and this year isn't going to be any different.

Paramount, which falls under the same banner as CBS, which is airing the Super Bowl this year, has a number of high-profile 2024 new movies and TV shows slated to appear during the big game. The list includes movies like Bob Marley: One Love, IF and A Quiet Place: Day One, as well as Paramount Plus original series and movies, including The Family Stallone season 2. Some of these trailers will air before the game while others will air during.

Other studios are expected to debut movie trailers during the Super Bowl, including Disney, 20th Century Studios and Universal, while some (Warner Bros., Sony, Netflix and Amazon) at this time appear to be opting out of spending the big bucks it costs to get a Super Bowl spot.

Below you can find all of the movie trailers that are expected or rumored to be airing during the Super Bowl. We'll update this page if anything comes online early as well as during the game. So let's take a look at the Super Bowl movie trailers lineup.

Bob Marley: One Love

Kingsley Ben-Adir in Bob Marley: One Love (Image credit: Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures)

With Bob Marley: One Love releasing just days after the Super Bowl (February 14), the latest trailer for the movie is going to get a big game debut to hopefully entice moviegoers to check out the story of one of music’s most iconic stars.

While we wait for the official Super Bowl trailer to find its way online, check out the previously released trailer for Bob Marley: One Love.

The Chi

Jacob Latimore and Birgundi Baker in The Chi (Image credit: Elizabeth Sisson/Showtime)

Hit Showtime drama The Chi is set to return with new episodes, with the trailer helping to lead the way. Reports indicate that this trailer is going to air as part of CBS's coverage before kickoff at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT. If you miss it airing on TV, it should be available not too long after online.

Deadpool 3 (rumored)

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There's only one Marvel movie currently set to be released in 2024 (we'll see if that helps any possible superhero fatigue), the highly anticipated Deadpool 3, which sees Ryan Reynolds return as the merc with a mouth and Hugh Jackman reprising his iconic role as Wolverine for the first time since 2017's Logan. It's not 100% confirmed that Disney will show the Deadpool 3 trailer, but it's widely expected to air at some point during the game.

The Fall Guy (rumored)

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Like Disney, Universal hasn't officially shared what movie trailers (if any) it is planning to show, but should they offer an entry, a popular choice is probably The Fall Guy, the Ryan Gosling/Emily Blunt action comedy that sees Gosling play a stuntman who has to rescue the movie's missing star in an attempt to win back the woman that he loves, the movie's director (Blunt). Watch the previously released trailer for The Fall Guy here.

The Family Stallone season 2

Sistine Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone on The Family Stallone (Image credit: Art Streiber/Paramount+)

Paramount Plus series The Family Stone is back for season 2 on February 21, but viewers are going to get a sneak peek at what is going on with Sylvester Stallone and his family with a special Super Bowl preview, airing before kickoff. There is a trailer available for The Family Stallone season 2 online right now, which you watch directly below.

Halo season 2

Pablo Schreiber in Halo (Image credit: Paramount)

Halo season 2 premieres February 8, but the sci-fi video game adaptation is still pulling out all the stops to draw viewers into its epic drama that sees humanity facing off against an invading alien horde. For fans of the original Halo video game, you may be excited to know that this season is expected to cover the fall of Reach. The Halo trailer is going to stream during the game, but you can watch the previously released trailer right here, right now.

IF

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Whether the Deadpool 3 trailer airs during the game or not, Ryan Reynolds is going to appear during the Super Bowl, as his new movie IF will get a special spot during the game. The powers that be behind the movie have already teased its big game spot, having fun with the fact that the movie is directed by John Krasinski by making a callback to a classic joke from The Office.

Inside Out 2 (rumored)

Inside Out 2 (Image credit: Disney)

Another likely entry from Disney, though again not confirmed, is the next big Pixar movie, Inside Out 2. The sequel to the acclaimed 2015 animated movie already released a teaser trailer that introduced a new emotion, Anxiety, but a Super Bowl trailer could feature even more new emotions and how they are going to interact with Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (rumored)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Another potential summer blockbuster from Disney that could build excitement with a Super Bowl spot is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Set to release in early May, the movie picks up many years after the last franchise entry, War for the Planet of the Apes, and follows brand-new characters. You can watch the previously released trailer right here.

Knuckles

Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America)

Sonic the Hedgehog has proven to be a popular movie franchise, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 coming out in December 2024, but the franchise is getting its first spinoff with the Paramount Plus series Knuckles, who made his appearance during Sonic's second movie. The first-look trailer is going to air before the game, but we'll add it here when it becomes available online.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (rumored)

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Pixar is not the only animation studio possibly getting some Super Bowl time. DreamWorks seems likely to be showing a brand new trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4, with Jack Black back as the martial arts expert panda Po. A trailer for the movie, which releases March 8, is already online, but you can also watch the trailer directly below to make it easier.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning (Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Skydance)

Just to be clear, this is not for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8, which was previously titled as Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, as that movie isn't set to hit theaters until summer 2025. Rather, this is for the latest Mission: Impossible movie that hit theaters in the summer of 2023, with this new trailer to tout that the Tom Cruise movie is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus

(Image credit: Vizio)

While there are going to be multiple trailers for specific Paramount Plus shows and movies as part of the Super Bowl ads lineup, the Paramount Plus streaming service is also expected to offer one highlighting the entire service. It's expected to follow the same basic format as other Paramount Plus commercials, where stars and characters from Paramount Plus offerings interact. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising if it was this ad featuring Patrick Stewart, Arnold from Hey Arnold and Creed.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Djimon Hounsou in A Quiet Place Part 2 (Image credit: Paramount)

Horror franchise A Quiet Place is returning with a prequel movie this year in A Quiet Place: Day One that is believed to center around when the aliens from the first two movies arrived. Featuring a cast that includes Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Lupita Nyong'o, we can't wait to see the trailer and how the franchise's main concept of remaining silent to avoid being killed by the aliens is woven into the prequel story.

The Tiger's Apprentice

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Paramount+)

Already streaming on Paramount Plus, a trailer for The Tiger's Apprentice will air before the game starts to let families know about this animated movie. Watch the trailer for the movie below, featuring a voice cast of Henry Golding, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang.

Twisters (rumored)

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in Twister (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

It's been 28 years since Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, opened in theaters, but a reboot is on the way in the form of Twisters. Starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, should the trailer air during the Super Bowl, it'll give us our first look at how the blockbuster movie is being updated for the modern day.

UEFA Champions League preview

(Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is for football, but it'll also help promote fútbol with a preview for the UEFA Champions League. Paramount Plus is going to be the live-streaming home for many games of the international tournament.

Wicked (rumored)

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The latest Broadway musical adaptation for the big screen may also be taking center stage during the big game, as the first Wicked trailer is considered a strong possibility to be one of the Super Bowl movie trailers. If so, it'll be fans first-look at Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda ahead of the movie's November release date later this year.