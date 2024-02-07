A Quiet Place: Day One — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Lupita Nyong'o horror movie

The A Quiet Place horror franchise is a big hit with audiences and critics, as it depicts a family fighting to stay alive against a species of alien that hunts people based on the sound that they make. However, what we are going to see in A Quiet Place: Day One is what happened when the aliens first arrived on Earth.

This idea was touched upon briefly in A Quiet Place Part II, but this 2024 new movie's entire focus is how much of humanity was wiped out by the aliens and how some were able to learn being quiet saved them from being detected, featuring a mostly new cast of characters, as well as being written and directed by someone other than franchise creator John Krasinski.

Find out more about that and other key details below as we go over everything you need to know about A Quiet Place: Day One.

The premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One is set for June 28, playing exclusively in movie theaters first.

A Quiet Place: Day One currently shares that release date with another potential summer blockbuster, Kevin Costner's epic western Horizon: An American Saga

A Quiet Place: Day One cast

Barring a surprise cameo from Emily Blunt, John Krasinski or Millicent Simmonds, the main characters from the first two A Quiet Place movies are not going to be seen in A Quiet Place: Day One. Instead, a new group of characters (though there is one familiar face) is going to serve as the center of this story.

Among the new cast are Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Stranger Things season 4 breakout Joseph Quinn and Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Pig). The returning character from the franchise is Djimon Hounsou, who has a brief part in A Quiet Place Part II.

A Quiet Place: Day One plot

After Krasinski wrote the first two scripts for the franchise, the torch has been passed to Michael Sarnoski, who is best known as the writer and director of Pig.

The official synopsis for A Quiet Place: Day One is pretty straightforward, as it simply reads: "Experience the day the world went quiet."

A Quiet Place: Day One trailer

The first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One is here and you can watch it directly below. It looks like Lupita Nyong'o is going to be at the center of the story, which looks bigger than previous entries as it sees the aliens attack New York.

Keep an eye out for A Quiet Place: Day One trailer to air on Sunday, February 11, as well, as it is expected to be among the trailers premiering during the Super Bowl.

Michael Sarnoski movies

Michael Sarnoski's lone feature movie directing credit is for Pig, but the filmmaker has a number of shorts and TV directing credits to his name, including multiple episodes of UK series Olympia and Friday Night Legacy. Check out his full list of credits on IMDb.