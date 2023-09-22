Are there going to be more episodes of The Chi season 6?

When The Chi season 6 kicked off in August, Deadline reported it did so as the highest-rated premiere in the show's history. Loyal fans were eager to see all the changes in the lives of Emmett (Jacob Latimore), Kiesha (Birgundi Baker), Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert), Douda (Curtis Cook) and the rest of the fictional Chicago residents.

However, after eight episodes of season 6 have aired, there aren't any more new episodes currently scheduled to debut on Showtime or stream on Paramount Plus. This is understandably a gut punch to viewers, who are left holding a bag full of questions about the future of the show.

For example, has the friend trio of Kevin, Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) and Jake (Michael V. Epps) really come to an end?

What happens to Emmett and Kiesha moving forward? Their relationship was hanging on by a thread before episode 8.

Then there's of course, Douda.

All of these plotlines need to be resolved with future episodes, so when will we get them? Here's what we know about more episodes of The Chi season 6.

Will The Chi season 6 be back with more episodes?

Luke James in The Chi (Image credit: Elizabeth Sisson/Showtime)

We have good news and bad news to answer this question. The good news is that Showtime and Paramount revealed back in July 2023 that season 6 is an "expanded season." While previous seasons of the show consisted of 10 episodes each, season 6 will consist of a total of 16. Season 6 episode 8 was truly a mid-season finale.

The disappointing news is that an official release date for the remaining eight episodes has not been announced. Again, according to Deadline , the first half of the season was written and shot before the ongoing writers' and actors’ strikes. While it's believed scripts for more episodes were written, production on the show stopped on May 15 in solidarity with the writers' strike. Essentially all of this means it could be some time before fans see the rest of season 6.

Now if patience isn't your strong suit, we suggest filling the void you may feel in the absence of new episodes of The Chi with some other Chicago-based dramas. For example, both 61st Street and Power Book IV: Force are based in Chicago. 61st Street season 1 debuted on AMC (its new home is The CW), while Power Book IV: Force season 2 is currently airing on Starz.

If you're willing to venture out of the Midwest, we suggest watching Snowfall. The six seasons of the crime drama shine a fictional spotlight on Los Angeles in the 80s. It's arguably one of the best we’ve seen in the genre, which is why we weren't afraid to compare it to The Wire.

Should you be a strict loyalist to The Chi, you always have the option of going back to watch your favorite episodes on Paramount Plus with Showtime.