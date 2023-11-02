Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series

With Kanan’s (Mekai Curits) eyes more open than ever before as it pertains to Raq’s secrets, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 should prove to be very explosive for the son and mother.

As season 2 wrapped, Kanan was fully aware of the cutthroat criminal component of his mother’s life and resented her for it. Additionally, he had to figure out what the concept of “right and wrong” means going forward. Meanwhile, deep down, Raq wanted to restore her relationship with her son, but she had to deal with a lot of enemies which was taking up her time. Unfortunately for her, one major enemy still looms.

So what else should you know about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3? Keep reading and find out.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 debuts on Friday, December 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on Starz. The season 3 premiere becomes available a little earlier at midnight on the Starz App and on Starz on-demand.

In the UK, season 3 becomes available on Lionsgate Plus.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 trailer

Judging by the trailer, it’s going to be a very interesting season for the mother/son duo, Raq and Kanan. Take a look at the clip below.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 plot

Here is the official synopsis of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3:

"Over the last two seasons of Raising Kanan, Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, but also himself. It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies. He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan’s blinders are finally off, and he doesn’t like what he sees.

"In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you."

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 cast

Again starring as the titular character Kanan is Mekai Curits. To date, Curtis is best known for his role in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, although he’s also appeared in Girl Meets World and Arrested Development. Portraying Kanan’s mom, Raquel "Raq" Thomas, is Patina Miller. The actress is a familiar face in Hollywood having starred in projects like Madam Secretary, The Many Saints of Newark, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.

Helping to round out the cast are:

Tony Danza (Who's the Boss?) as Stefano Marchetti

Wendell Pierce (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) as Ishmael "Snaps" Henry

Erika Woods (FBI) as Stephanie "Pop" Henry

Omar Epps (House) as Detective Malcolm Howard

London Brown (Ballers) as Marvin Thomas

Malcolm Mays (Snowfall) as Lou-Lou Thomas

Hailey Kilgore (Respect) as Jukebox

Joey Bada$$ (Grown-ish) as Unique

Shanley Caswell (NCIS: New Orleans) as Detective Burke

Antonio Ortiz (High Fidelity) as Famous

How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a Starz original series. Those in the US hoping to catch new episodes as they become available can watch them live on the Starz channel. If you’ve gotten rid of cable/satellite television, Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming platforms like Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV . You can also watch new episodes on demand via the standalone Starz App .

The new episodes become available to stream on Lionsgate Plus in the UK.