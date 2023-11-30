How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 online and from anywhere

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 explores the early years of Kanan Stark, with Mekai Curtis (Arrested Development) once again playing the young version of the character made famous by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. With the Power franchise on a roll (Power Book IV just wrapped its second season), season 3 of the Power prequel is set to be another explosive instalment.

You can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan S3 on Starz in the US and Lionsgate Plus in the UK. But don't worry if you're abroad while it's on — you can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 from anywhere with a VPN .

Quick links US: Starz (via Sling/Fubo)

UK: Lionsgate Plus

AU: Stan

How to use a VPN to watch anywhere

The close of Raising Kanan season 2 saw Kanan’s eyes fully opened to the nature of his mother’s business, with Raq’s (Patina Miller, The Hunger Games) secrets starting to spill out. With relationships between the two fractured, outside forces conspired to prevent a reconciliation. As we enter season 3, Raq looks to rebuild after the devastating finale while Kanan, no longer blind to his family's true nature, will have to grapple with who he is and who he wants to be. We know Kanan will eventually become the ruthless gangster seen in Power, but just how he gets there is sure to be unmissable television.

Returning to the cast for season 3 are London Brown (Ballers) as Raq’s older brother Marvin and Malcom Mays (Them) as younger brother Lou Lou. Alongside them, Joey Bada$$ (Creed) and Hailey Kilgore (Respect) are also back as Unique and Jukebox as well as Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) as Burke. Joining the cast for this season are Grantham Coleman (The Americans) as Ronnie Mathis, Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Ishmael "Snaps" Henry and Tony Danza (The Good Cop) as mob boss Stefano Marchetti.

Ready for more drama from the Power Universe? Read on for how to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Power Book III season 3 in the US

In the US, you can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 using the Starz streaming service, which is also where you'll find previous seasons and the rest of the franchise.

Starz will set you back $8.99 per month or $74.99 annually, whichever you'd prefer.

Starz is also a premium cable channel available through traditional pay-TV subscriptions and live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Episodes land weekly, with the ten episode run starting on Friday, December 1.

How to watch Power Book III season 3 in the UK

Lionsgate Plus (formerly Starzplay) is where to head for Power Book III fans in the UK, and there you'll find new episodes as they air as well as all previous iterations of the franchise.

Lionsgate Plus costs £5.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

If you're a Prime Video subscriber, you can watch Raising Kanan by adding the Lionsgate Plus channel for £5.99 monthly (after a free trial) and you can browse all the streaming service's content alongside all your others on Prime Video. You can find the Lionsgate Plus Prime Video channel here.

Episodes will drop alongside the US broadcasts, every Friday from December 1, 2023 through February 2, 2024.

How to watch Power Book III season 3 in Australia

The new season of Power Book III premieres on Stan on Friday, December 1 according to the official Stan X (formerly Twitter) feed.

Stan prices start at $10 a month and go up to $21, depending on your package. There's also a free trial to get you started.

How to watch Power Book III everywhere else

If you're going to be overseas when Power Book III: Raising Kanan airs, you might run into some problems trying to access your usual streaming service. Thankfully, these can be solved with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Power Book III or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 trailer

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 trailer

Power Book III: Raising Kanan S3 schedule

Power Book III: Raising Kanan S3 episode guide

Episode 1: "Home Sweet Home" - December 1, 2023

- December 1, 2023 Episode 2: "Flipmode" - December 8, 2023

- December 8, 2023 Episode 3: "Open for Business" - December 15, 2023

- December 15, 2023 Episode 4: "In Sheep's Clothing" - December 22, 2023

- December 22, 2023 Episode 5: "Brothers and Keepers" - December 29, 2023

- December 29, 2023 Episode 6: "Into the Darkness" - January 5, 2024

- January 5, 2024 Episode 7: "Where All Are Guilty" - January 12, 2024

- January 12, 2024 Episode 8: "Reckonings" - January 19, 2024

- January 19, 2024 Episode 9: "Home to Roost" - January 26, 2024

- January 26, 2024 Episode 10: "Made You Look" - February 2, 2024

Power Book III: Raising Kanan S3 FAQ

Who is in the cast for Power Book III: Raising Kanan S3? Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

Malcolm Mays as Louis "Lou-Lou" Thomas

Joey Bada$$ as Unique

Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke

Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne "Jukebox" Thomas

Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard

Grantham Coleman as Ronnie Mathis

Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa

Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy

Quincy Brown as Crown Camacho

John Clay III as Worrell

Terence Archie as Andre Barnes

Lebrodrick Benson as Cj

Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Deen

Paloma Guzman as Detective Regina Foyle

Tony Danza as Stefano Marchetti

Wendell Pierce as Ishmael "Snaps" Henry

Erika Woods as Stephanie 'Pop' Henry