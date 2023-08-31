How to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 — stream the crime drama online
Tommy's out in force in the latest season of Power Book IV: Force.
We pick back up with Tommy Egan in Power Book IV: Force season 2, as this spin-off of Power focuses on the drug dealer.
US: Starz
UK: Lionsgate Plus
Watch abroad: ExpressVPN
After the events of Power and Power Book II: Ghost, Book IV: Force follows Tommy as he relocates to Chicago and sets up a base of operations there. He creates new connections, revives old ones and even slows down to understand more about his family.
With the ending to season 1 raising the stakes for Tommy and giving him a fresh new motivation, Force season 2 sees him embark on a new war path.
As that synopsis suggests, having watched Power and its first spin-off (though not Book III: Raising Kanan) is pretty important for understanding this show. So in this guide on how to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2, we'll also help you figure out how to watch the previous seasons.
How to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 in the US
Power Book IV: Force season 2 is available to watch starting Friday, September 1, with the first episode added to the Starz streaming app at midnight.
Starz costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year, but there's currently a limited-time offer that you can find here, which lets new subscribers pay just $3 for their first three months. Force season 2 will finish in this time, so the timing is perfect.
Starz is also available as a channel for Prime Video, Apple TV and The Roku Channel, and these all cost the same amount (other than the deal). You can use the streamer to watch every previous episode of Force too, if you need to catch up.
Power Book IV: Force season 2 also is available to watch on cable on the same day, if you're able to wait just a few hours. At 8 pm ET/PT it plays on the Starz cable channel, with a new episode landing every Friday.
If you don't have a cable subscription that includes Starz, then you can use Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV, though on some it's part of various add-on packages.
How to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 in the UK
If you're based in the UK, there's a one-stop shop for everything Power past and present, and it's the streaming platform Lionsgate Plus (which is also available as a Prime Video channel).
Episodes of Power Book IV: Force season 2 land at the same time as they do in the US, so that's every Friday.
Lionsgate Plus costs £5.99 per month, whether you subscribe to the standalone app or the Prime Video channel. Both offer a seven-day free trial (giving canny subscribers 14 days, by getting the trial on each). You can find Lionsgate Plus here.
How to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows from the Power-verse or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
