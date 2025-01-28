Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 — release date, cast and everything we know about the drama series

It’s a new year, so it’s time for a new installment of the Power franchise, as Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 kicks off.

The series picks back up after the events of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale, which saw Raq (Patina Miller) and Kanan (Mekai Curtis) finally reconcile as they dealt with common enemies, and the surprising reveal that Unique (Joey Bada$$) is alive. It was quite the plot twist that has a number of viewers still scratching their heads. So what happens in the new crop of episodes?

Here’s everything we know about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premieres on Starz on Friday, March 7.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a Starz original series. Those in the US hoping to catch new episodes as they become available can watch them live on the Starz channel. If you’ve gotten rid of cable/satellite television, Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming platforms like Fubo and Hulu with Live TV . You can also watch new episodes on demand via the standalone Starz App .

The new episodes become available to stream on MGM Plus in the UK.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 cast

Joey Bada$$ in Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Image credit: Starz)

Back to star as the titular character Kanan is Mekai Curits. To date, Curtis is best known for his role in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, although he’s also appeared in Girl Meets World and Arrested Development.

Portraying Kanan’s mom, Raquel "Raq" Thomas, is Patina Miller. The actress is a familiar face in Hollywood, having starred in projects like Madam Secretary, The Many Saints of Newark, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.

Joining Power Book III: Raising Kanan this go-around are new cast members Pardison Fontaine as B-Rilla and Chris Redd as Early Tyler. Fontaine rose to fame as a rapper while Redd is an Emmy-winning comedian (for his work on Saturday Night Live) who has been seen in things like Candy Cane Lane and Spinning Gold.

Expected to round out the rest of the cast are:

Tony Danza (Who's the Boss?) as Stefano Marchetti

Wendell Pierce ( Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan ) as Ishmael "Snaps" Henry

) as Ishmael "Snaps" Henry Erika Woods (FBI) as Stephanie "Pop" Henry

London Brown ( Ballers ) as Marvin Thomas

) as Marvin Thomas Malcolm Mays ( Snowfall ) as Lou-Lou Thomas

) as Lou-Lou Thomas Hailey Kilgore (Respect) as Jukebox

Joey Bada$$ ( Grown-ish ) as Unique

) as Unique Shanley Caswell (NCIS: New Orleans) as Detective Burke

Antonio Ortiz (High Fidelity) as Famous

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 plot

Here is a synopsis of what’s to come:

“In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 trailer

A trailer for the new season has not yet been released. Once one becomes available we’ll place it here.