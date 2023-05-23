Power Book IV: Force season 2 — release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is back again ready to make money, and with that enemies along the way, in Power Book IV: Force season 2.

As a fan-favorite of the original show Power, Tommy has managed to step out of the shadows being Ghost’s (Omari Hardwick) right-hand man and has become quite the 'force' to be reckoned with in a series of his own. With PowerBook IV: Force season 1 ending in the ultimate gunfight that claimed the life of Tommy’s lieutenant Liliana (Audrey Esparza), viewers naturally have to wonder who will rise in the ranks in Tommy's circle of trust, and how he’ll send a warning to his rivals that he’s not to me toyed with in the future.

Here’s everything we know Power Book IV: Force season 2.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 premieres live in the US at the end of summer on Friday, September 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on Starz. The episode debuts a little earlier at midnight on the Starz App. It also becomes available to stream on Lionsgate Plus in the UK.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 trailer

An official trailer for the new season has not yet been released. However, on May 22, Starz debuted a teaser promoting the new episodes. Take a look at the clip below.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 plot

Here is an official synopsis of the new season:

"Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organization weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. But with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard.

"As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin."

Joseph Sikora, Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

Power Book IV: Force season 2 cast

Fronting Power Book IV: Force season 2 is Joseph Sikora as Tommy. Sikora’s most notable role to date is playing the cutthroat hustler in the Power universe. He’s also starred in other projects including Jack Reacher, Room and Ozark.

Joining Sikora is Isaac Keys as Diamond Sampson. Keys has been in a number of roles over the years, appearing in Get Shorty (TV series), The Oath and Beyond the Lights.

Rounding out the rest of the cast are the following:

Lili Simmons (Westworld) as Claudia "Claud" O’Shea

Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots) as Gloria Rodgers

Shane Harper (Hightown) as Vic O’Shea

Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) as Walter

Kris D. Lofton (Snowfall) as Jenard

Anthony Fleming III (Other World) as JP Gibbs

Lucien Cambric (The Chi) as Darnell "D-Mac" McDowell

How to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2

Power Book IV: Ghost is a Starz original series. Those in the US hoping to catch new episodes as they become available can watch them live on the Starz channel. If you’re someone that has gotten rid of cable/satellite television, Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming platforms like Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV . You can also watch new episodes on demand via the standalone Starz App .

The new episodes become available to stream on Lionsgate Plus in the UK.