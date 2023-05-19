Is Ghost returning to the Power universe? Omari Hardwick weighs in

It's been quite an eventful couple of weeks in the Power universe. Not only is Power Book II: Ghost season 3 heading toward its finale, but fans of the series found themselves in utter shock when they discovered the last two episodes had been leaked online.

While there are those that exercised some restraint to watch the final two episodes of season 3 until they officially dropped on Starz, those fans that couldn’t help but watch found themselves raving about how everything ended, leaving them in eager anticipation for what's next.

As the creatives behind the show start thinking about storylines and plots for season 4, viewers may be shocked to learn that Omari Hardwick, aka Ghost from the Power series, recently spoke about the possibility of the character resurfacing in the Power universe.

At first read this may sound strange, as Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) killed his father Ghost in the original show. However, if you look at TV history, a character who resurfaces from the dead after being presumed dead isn't that uncommon. Plus, if the Ghost character was to reappear, who's to say it will be as a living being? Perhaps, the character comes back as a — well, a ghost, a manifestation of Tariq's conscience for the wrongs he's committed.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, the question remains is Omari Hardwick willing to come back? The answer to that is yes and no.

In an interview for another project he's in, he was asked about his future with Starz and Power spinoffs. He shared that even within the "last year and a half" he was asked by the network to reprise the Ghost character. Hardwick expressed a willingness to return, but only if certain stipulations, which he kept a mystery, are met. Hear for yourself what he had to say in the clip below.

With everything that is going on with Power Book 2 , I’ll just put this here to add fuel to fire #PowerBookGhost #PowerBook2 #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/4We68SnNifMay 12, 2023 See more

So is Omari Hardwick's Ghost coming back to shake things up for the Power Book II: Ghost cast in season 4? We can't say for sure, but the door is apparently open for the possibility. It would be nice if he did considering the show is partially named after the character.

Power Book II: Ghost season 3 continues to air on Fridays on Starz. You can also stream the episodes on the Starz App, or the Lionsgate Plus app in the UK.