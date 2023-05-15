Power Book II: Ghost producer reacts as episodes leak online

As many fans found themselves disappointed with the news that Starz wouldn't be airing a new episode of Power Book II: Ghost on May 12, that disappointment started to fade for some as the final two episodes of season 3 were leaked online.

That's right, episodes 9 and 10 of the explosive season were leaked on the internet, and fans rushed to watch them eager to see what happens next with Tariq, Brayden and the rest of the characters in the crime drama. While we won't be offering up any spoilers here about what happens in the episodes, we'll just say that loyal viewers had plenty of reactions to the episodes and were appreciative to see the videos.

However, unsurprisingly those behind the show weren't among them. Someone who wasn't quite appreciative of the leak was series executive producer and Grammy-winning rapper 50 Cent. In fact, he aimed his frustration of the event at the network home of Power Book: II: Ghost, Starz. As shown in the tweet below, he stated, "Give it up for the only network that leaks its biggest shows. 👏👏👏great work guys!"

The hitmaker’s comments aren’t entirely shocking, as he’s gone on record several times to express his discontent with the network. In a tweet posted on April 13, he shared his regret working with Starz to develop his list of successful shows, even promising not to create a spinoff of the popular drama BMF with the network.

I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American, and Latina households and i hate that i did them with the wrong people. I’m not doing any BMF spin offs or selling any other shows to STARZ. ✌🏽GLG🚦GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/65yBgYDpuZApril 13, 2023 See more

Furthermore, as reported in Deadline (opens in new tab), he recently parted ways with Starz as he develops future TV and streaming content.

Power Book II: Ghost stars Woody McClain and Gianni Paolo also took to social media to share their thoughts on the leaks. Both actors seemed to poke fun at the incident by claiming to know who was responsible. While McClain didn't give a name, Paolo jokingly pointed to BMF star Da'Vinchi. Check out their reactions just below.

Feeling like Cane cause i know who leaked 🌚May 12, 2023 See more

To date, the source of the leaks has yet to be identified.

For those hoping to catch the final episodes of Power Book II: Ghost in the full production value they were meant to be consumed, you can watch them air live on Starz on Friday or stream on the Starz App.