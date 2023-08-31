Meet the Power Book IV: Force season 2 cast — who's who in the show

Once considered to be Ghost's (Omari Hardwick) right-hand man, Tommy (Joseph Sikora) has managed to break out on his own and become a boss in Chicago in Power Book IV: Force. Considering how season 1 saw the death of fan-favorite Liliana (Audrey Esparza) and alliances shift in a major way, there's a lot for viewers to look forward to in Power Book IV: Force season 2. Especially, with Tommy ready to level up and reassert his power in the city.

So as the new episodes kick off, let's take a look at the Power Book IV: Force season 2 cast.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Joseph Sikora in Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

Tommy is back in Chicago and has a renewed sense of determination in the wake of his loyal associate Liliana being murdered. Plus, there's now somewhat of a void in the Chicago underworld due to shifting alliances. So will he have what it takes to solidify his place in the drug game? That's a question that has yet to be answered, and given the enemies that put a bullseye on his back, it may prove harder for Tommy to achieve.

Joseph Sikora has portrayed the character Tommy since his days on the Power. He's also appeared in Ozark, Fear and other projects.

Lucien Cambric as Darnell 'D-Mac' McDowel

Lucien Cambric in Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

Darnell is from the Southside of Chicago. He's incredibly loyal and yet a bit childish, wanting someone to take care of him. However, going forward, he looks to Tommy for guidance as he hits a crossroads in life that can have major consequences on his future.

Power Book IV: Force is Lucien Cambric's most notable role. He's also been spotted in things like The Last Shift and Holiday Heist.

Anthony Flemming III as JP Gibbs

Anthony Flemming III in Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

JP is an accomplished jazz musician who owns a blues club with his sick father. Unfortunately, the club has been the target of several gang attacks. On top of that, JP is bothered by his strained relationship with his son. Once JP crosses paths with Tommy, the former's life is radically shaken up.

Anthony Flemming III stars as JP, and he’s previously been featured in episodes of Prison Break, The Beast and Chicago Fire.

Shane Harper as Vic Flynn

Shane Harper in Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

The heir apparent to Chicago's largest crime family has a unique ability of networking with the most formidable drug dealers in the city and rubbing elbows with the wealthiest socialites. Although Vic's father imagined handing over the family business to his son, Tommy's rising power has made the patriarch take notice, leaving Vic to feel a bit threatened. Vic hopes to recapture his father's attention in the new episodes.

Outside of Power Book IV: Force, Shane Harper's most notable work is in Hightown and A Teacher.

Miriam A. Hyman as US Attorney Stacy Marks

Miriam Hyman as Dre in The Chi (Image credit: Elizabeth Sisson/Showtiime)

US Attorney Marks is from Chicago and managed to rise up the ranks in her career without the favors of nepotism and privilege. The ambitious attorney is eager to make an even bigger name for herself in her career and looks to the city's underworld to do that.

Miriam A. Hyman is a familiar face to fans of The Chi, as she's starred as Dre in the series.

Isaac Keys as Diamond Sampson

Joseph Sikora and Isaac Keys in Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

Diamond Sampson is both a gentle giant and a brilliant tactician, two traits that served him well as head of his drug-running crew before he was locked away. After 15 years in prison, he's out and on a quest to reclaim his leadership role in the gang that's currently being held by his younger brother. As Diamond's complicated family ties continue to get even more complex, he at least has his "friend" Tommy.

Isaac Keys has previously appeared in episodes of Get Shorty, The Oath, The Rookie and more.

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Manuel Eduardo Ramirez and Kris D. Lofton in Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

While his brother Diamond was on his way to prison, Jenard was weighing his options about whether or not to attend Brown University. Ultimately, Jenard chose to take over his brother's crew, leading with his academic mindset and his ruthless hand.

Kris D. Lofton has starred in projects like Snowfall and Ballers.

Manuel Eduardo Ramirez as Miguel Garcia

Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Isaac Keys and Joseph Sikora in Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

Despite being a stone-cold killer, Miguel's still too squeamish to inject himself with insulin as a diabetic. His fondness for making money has helped him become the top connect/distributor among the Latino underworld community.

Manuel Eduardo Ramirez isn't new to the world of crime dramas, having appeared in Snowfall and Queen of the South.

Lili Simmons as Claudia Fylnn

Lili Simmons in Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

Claudia is the only daughter of the largest Chicago kingpin, and she is both book-smart and street-smart. As one of the few women in this underworld, she is determined to prove she can be on top in the male-dominated arena while saving her family.

Lili Simmons has previously been spotted in episodes of True Detective, Banshee and Ray Donovan.

Adrienne Walker as Shanti 'Showstopper' Page

Kris D. Lofton and Adrienne Walker in Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

Shanti is a former prize fighter who now runs her own gym, and also moves drugs. She is a faithful lieutenant and friend of Jenard, having grown up with him. Will she continue to be loyal and feed her friend's ego?

Adrienne Walker has had roles on other shows like FBI and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia

Carmela Zumbado and Joseph Sikora in Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

Mireya is the younger sister of the most dangerous Mexican drug dealer in Chicago. Unlike some other family members with drug ties, Carmela wants nothing to do with the family business and opts to stay focused on her nursing career. However, will she remain on the straight and narrow?

Carmela Zumbado has been featured in TV series such as Chicago P.D. and The Rookie.

Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn

Tommy Flanagan in Power Book IV: Force (Image credit: Starz)

Walter Flynn is the leader of the Irish crime family in Chicago. He's more of a traditionalist in terms of his underworld code of honor, but he is adamant about keeping his family relevant.

Tommy Flanagan is perhaps most known for his role in Sons of Anarchy.

New episodes of Power Book IV: Force season 2 air on Starz and stream on the Starz App.