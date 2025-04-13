How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4: stream the crime show online

Forest Whitaker's crime show Godfather of Harlem season 4 returns on Sunday, April 13, ready to whisk viewers back to an embattled Harlem in which new threats are constantly emerging.

Godfather of Harlem stars Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson, based on a real 1960s gangster, as he tries to reclaim his old territory following a sting in prison.

At the end of season 3 an important ally died which will affect the Godfather's reign, and the arrival of a new enemy in season 4 as well as fractures in Johnson's family could make his task even more challenging.

Here's how to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 when it releases.



How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 in the US

You'll be able to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 on the streaming service MGM Plus.

The series arrives with its debut episode on Sunday, April 13, and episodes will roll out weekly from then onwards.

MGM Plus costs $6.99 per month for a subscription, or $58.99 annually which will save you a little bit of money. There's also a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

You can also sign up to MGM Plus as a Prime Video Channel or as an add-on to Sling TV or Roku Channels.

Past seasons of Godfather of Harlem are on MGM Plus too as well as Hulu, though the new season isn't coming to that streamer.

Can you watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 in the UK

So far, there's been no news on whether Godfather of Harlem season 4 will stream in the UK.

It seems unlikely that this will change as the previous seasons of the show aren't available to watch anywhere in the UK, after the closure of the Lionsgate Plus streaming service.

So if you're really interested in Godfather of Harlem, you might want to use a VPN to watch it from abroad.

How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 in Australia

Godfather of Harlem fans living in Australia will be able to watch season 4 of the show by using the streaming service Stan.

Episodes of Godfather of Harlem season 4 will hit Stan weekly beginning on Sunday, April 13, where they'll join the three past seasons.

Stan has various tiers beginning at the $12-per-month Basic one, and increasing in price for higher-definition videos and more screens to watch on.

There's no free trial for Stan.

How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!