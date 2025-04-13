How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4: stream the crime show online
A new rival enters Harlem
Forest Whitaker's crime show Godfather of Harlem season 4 returns on Sunday, April 13, ready to whisk viewers back to an embattled Harlem in which new threats are constantly emerging.
US: MGM Plus
UK: Not streaming yet
AU: Stan
Watch abroad with a VPN
Godfather of Harlem stars Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson, based on a real 1960s gangster, as he tries to reclaim his old territory following a sting in prison.
At the end of season 3 an important ally died which will affect the Godfather's reign, and the arrival of a new enemy in season 4 as well as fractures in Johnson's family could make his task even more challenging.
Here's how to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 when it releases.
How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 in the US
You'll be able to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 on the streaming service MGM Plus.
The series arrives with its debut episode on Sunday, April 13, and episodes will roll out weekly from then onwards.
MGM Plus costs $6.99 per month for a subscription, or $58.99 annually which will save you a little bit of money. There's also a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.
You can also sign up to MGM Plus as a Prime Video Channel or as an add-on to Sling TV or Roku Channels.
Past seasons of Godfather of Harlem are on MGM Plus too as well as Hulu, though the new season isn't coming to that streamer.
Can you watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 in the UK
So far, there's been no news on whether Godfather of Harlem season 4 will stream in the UK.
It seems unlikely that this will change as the previous seasons of the show aren't available to watch anywhere in the UK, after the closure of the Lionsgate Plus streaming service.
So if you're really interested in Godfather of Harlem, you might want to use a VPN to watch it from abroad.
How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 in Australia
Godfather of Harlem fans living in Australia will be able to watch season 4 of the show by using the streaming service Stan.
Episodes of Godfather of Harlem season 4 will hit Stan weekly beginning on Sunday, April 13, where they'll join the three past seasons.
Stan has various tiers beginning at the $12-per-month Basic one, and increasing in price for higher-definition videos and more screens to watch on.
There's no free trial for Stan.
How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of April 14-18: Daddy-Daughter dance?
New on Hulu April 12-18: our expert's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week