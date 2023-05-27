Power Book II: Ghost season 4 — everything we know about crime drama

Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) may not be ready to embark on the battle that lies ahead in Power Book II: Ghost season 4.

If you watched the events of the season 3 finale, then you know the new power duo has a lot to contend with in the new episodes. Not only do they have to duke it out with Monet (Mary J. Blige) and the Tejadas, but they also find themselves in the crosshairs of Noma (Caroline Chikezie).

Perhaps more important than the external conflicts Tariq faces, are his battles within. He is determined to prove he’s better than his father and can be a master of both legitimate business and the underworld. Unfortunately for him, the moves he makes are reminiscent of Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and his chances of legitimacy in the business world are dwindling.

With that said, here’s everything we know about Power Book II: Ghost season 4.

A premiere date for season 4 has yet to be announced. It’s worth noting that season 4 was said to be in production as early as January per a report from Deadline , so it’s possible the new episodes weren’t impacted by the writers’ strike of 2023.

In the meantime, Power Book IV: Force season 2 premieres this September.

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 plot

While we wait on an official synopsis for season 4, we do know that given how season 3 wrapped, Tariq has some major problems on his hand in the form of Monet, the rest of the Tejadas and Noma. With seemingly only Brayden on his side to help, viewers should look for him to get desperate and make some bold moves. He’ll have to think outside of the box to not only save his business, but more importantly, his life.

Michael Rainey Jr, Power Book II: Ghost (Image credit: Starz)

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 cast

One major casting announcement that was made in January per the previously mentioned Deadline report, is that Michael Ealy joins season 4 as a series regular. He’s slated to play Detective Don Carter, an NYPD officer with a bone to pick with drug dealers and gang members after his wife was killed in a gang-related dispute. Ealy previously starred in Reasonable Doubt, Bel-Air and the Think Like a Man films.

In terms of departures, fans shouldn’t expect to see Berto Colon reprise his role as Lorenzo Tejada, as he was murdered under Monet’s orders in season 3.

Also, should you expect Omari Hardwick to return to the Power universe as Ghost? We can’t say with certainty yes or no, but we do know the actor is at least open to the idea.

The series regulars for season 4 are anticipated to be as follows:

Michael Rainey Jr. (Power) as Tariq

Gianni Paolo (Ma) as Brayden

Mary J. Blige (Respect) as Monet

Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Godfather of Harlem) as Davis

Woody McClain (The Harder They Fall) as Cane

Lovell Adams-Gray (Brother) as Dru

Lorenz Tate (Love Jones) as Councilman Tate

Alix Lapri (Den of Thieves) as Effie

LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana

Paige Hurd (Everybody Hates Chris) as Lauren

Caroline Chikezie (The Passage) as Noma

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 trailer

It’s a bit too early for a trailer. However, once one becomes available, we’ll place the video clip here.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4

Power Book II: Ghost is a Starz original series. Those in the US hoping to catch new episodes as they become available can watch them live on the Starz channel. If you’ve gotten rid of cable/satellite television, Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming platforms like Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV . You can also watch new episodes on demand via the standalone Starz App .

The series streams on Lionsgate Plus in the UK.