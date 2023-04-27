Bel-Air season 2 ending explained: did Will and Lisa get back together?

Once again, Bel-Air wraps a season on a dramatic high note. For those that have been following along with the episodes, then you know a lot has been going on with the Banks family recently, which led to quite the interesting Bel-Air season 2 ending.

Will (Jabari Banks) found himself in the midst of a potential basketball scandal that threatened his ability to play in the future, Carlton's (Olly Sholotan) drug addiction reached a fever pitch and the romantic life of a few characters was in desperate need of repair, including Will and Lisa (Simone Joy Jones). Did love prevail in the season 2 finale? Here's what happened.

Warning, spoilers ahead.

Did Will quit the basketball team?

Jabari Banks in Bel-Air (Image credit: Travis Ellison/Peacock)

Since learning that Doc (Brooklyn McLinn) was being blackmailed by former business partner Lorenzo (Keith Arthur Bolden) in regard to their past shady dealings, Will and Phillip (Adrian Holmes) have been weighing their options about what to do next. It's an impromptu meeting that Will set up with Phillip and Will's teammates from Zenith that sways the Banks family patriarch to help Doc. The teammates share that Doc isn't a bad person and has actually looked out for them and their families over the years.

To resolve Doc's issues with Lorenzo, Phillip meets with them both. Phillip lets it be known that he's aware of Lorenzo's rap sheet, but lack of lengthy jail time. The attorney insinuates that Lorenzo may have snitched on other criminals to save his own skin, and Phillip and Doc imply it would be a shame if that information got out in the neighborhood. Lorenzo's unmoved until he's made to look at the generous offer Doc is willing to pay to make Lorenzo go away. The latter agrees to take the money.

Will seemingly is still on the Zenith team, because in a later scene, he sets up a scrimmage between them and his former teammates at Bel-Air Academy to help the Bel-Air squad prepare for the semifinals.

What happened to Carlton and his drug addiction?

Olly Sholotan in Bel-Air season 2 (Image credit: Peacock)

This season has seen Carlton's drug addiction kick into high gear. Things come to a head in the finale at the Founders' Award Ceremony.

Prior to the announcement of the winner, Ashley (Akira Akbar) catches Carlton snorting cocaine. He tells her to keep quiet about what she witnessed, but she's reluctant until he aggressively grabs her arm.

Then on stage, Carlton is named the recipient of The Founders' Award and he takes to the podium to give an acceptance speech. Instead of giving his thank yous, he breaks down, apologizing and tearfully says he's not deserving because he's a "drug addict." The news stuns the crowd, especially his parents.

Carlton's storyline for next season may take him to rehab. After facing some harsh words from his dad, Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) winds up researching rehab facilities on her computer.

Did Will and Lisa get back together?

Jabari Banks and Simone Joy Jones in Bel-Air (Image credit: Peacock)

Will and Lisa have been dancing around their feelings for each other all season long. Despite him being with Jackie (Jazlyn Martin) and her dating Drew (Nicholas Duvernay), their love for one another never wavered. The exes even relied on one another in the midst of their respective problems, the latest time being when Lisa meets Will on the beach to talk him through his issues with the Zenith basketball team. However, during their beach conversation, she emphasizes that it's best the two just remain friends.

Again at the Founders' Award Ceremony, Will chases Lisa to the library after she eyes Jackie approach him. Will explains to his ex that Jackie talking to him wasn't what it looked like, and Lisa says an explanation isn't needed as they're friends, and she doesn't want feelings involved so neither one of them gets hurt.

That doesn't sit well with Will, who claims feelings are already involved and kisses her, and she gladly kisses him back. They end the episode walking around school joking about the summer as the real Will Smith's (Emancipation) "Summertime" plays in the background. It looks like the pair is back on track romantically.

Did Hilary and Jazz get back together?

Coco Jones in Bel-Air (Image credit: Peacock)

Hilary (Coco Jones) and Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) have also had a rocky go of it romantically. Despite starting the season off strong, Jazz's insecurities doomed their relationship. They broke up and she allowed herself to be open to rekindling things with her ex LaMarcus (Justin Cornwell).

In the season's final episode, LaMarcus continues to state his intentions of being with Hilary, even though she's still unsure. He then proposes the two take a trip to Paris. She's not completely sold on the idea but takes some time to think it over.

During this time, Jazz goes to Hilary to profess his love at Will's inkling. Jazz lays it all on the line, and Hilary is at first receptive to his overtures. She then asks if he would hurt her again, which he can't be sure of — but really, who can? Hilary makes her choice and meets up with LaMarcus to head to Europe.

Did Uncle Phil cheat on Vivian?

Cassandra Freeman and Adrian Holmes in Bel-Air (Image credit: Travis Ellison/Peacock)

From the moment she stepped on the scene, both Vivian and Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) have warned Phillip about Erika's (Diandra Lyle) true intentions. While the latter showed up claiming to just be around for professional purposes, Erika has done subtle things that made viewers realize she wanted to rekindle a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Phillip. Things became not so subtle in the final season 2 episode.

While in Philip's new office, she plants a kiss on his lips after "congratulating" him on their new partnership. Although he rebuffed her advances, he later wound up agreeing to meet her to grab a bite to eat via a text message, setting up a treacherous love-triangle storyline for Phillip, Vivian and Erika in the near future.

All episodes of Bel-Air are now streaming on Peacock.