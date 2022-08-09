Reasonable Doubt season 1: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Kerry Washington-produced drama

In Hollywood, Kerry Washington has become synonymous with riveting dramas. From her days as the brilliant and always impeccably dressed Oliva Pope on Scandal, to her brief time playing Mia Warren in Little Fires Everywhere, Washington has built a reputation for being a part of captivating stories that leave audiences glued to their screens. Viewers should expect no less of the new series Reasonable Doubt. Although the Emmy-nominated actress is not starring in the new project, she is on board as an executive producer and director.

Additionally, the drama is a part of the Onyx Collective which Disney "designed to curate a slate of premium entertainment programming by creators of color and underrepresented voices." Just recently, the Onyx Collective documentary Aftershock proved to be quite the winner among viewers.

With Washington’s stamp of approval and Disney’s backing, the show already has the foundation of being a must-watch series.

Here’s everything we know about Reasonable Doubt season 1.

Reasonable Doubt makes its series debut on Tuesday, September 27, on Hulu in the US.

To date, there is no official word as to when the series premieres in the UK, but once that information becomes available we’ll be sure to pass it along.

What is Reasonable Doubt about?

Emayatzy Corinealdi starring as Jax Stewart sitting at a table in Reasonable Doubt season 1 (Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu describes the plot of Reasonable Doubt as the following:

"A sexy legal drama centered on a high-powered criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles dealing with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case...all while trying to keep her shit together.

"In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets."

Reasonable Doubt season 1 cast

Leading the cast is Emayatzy Corinealdi starring as Jax Stewart. Stewart has previously been seen in Ballers as Candace, The Red Line as Tia and the Roots remake as Belle.

Joining Corinealdi in Reasonable Doubt are:

Reasonable Doubt season 1 trailer

While we don't yet have an official trailer, we do have a teaser. Judging by the teaser, it looks like the main character Jax may mix business with pleasure, which is almost never a good sign in the world of television and film.

How to watch Reasonable Doubt

Reasonable Doubt is a Hulu Original series. Those hoping to catch it when it airs in the US will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Hulu offers both an ad-free and ad-supported subscription.

The official word as to when and where the series debuts in the UK has not yet been released. However, once that information becomes available, we’ll be able to share it here.