‘Our Kind of People’: Cast, trailer and everything else we know about the Fox drama

Karin Gist and Lee Daniels, who has helped produce some of Fox’s biggest hits in recent years including Empire, are teaming up for a new series set to hit Fox this fall, Our Kind of People. Gist, who previously worked with Daniels on Star and has credits on Mixed-ish, Grey’s Anatomy and Revenge, is the driving force behind the series though as its writer/executive producer.

One of three new series premiering on Fox in the fall, along with The Big Leap and Alter Ego, the Our Kind of People team (and the network) likely have eyes for being the next Empire.

Here is everything that we know about Our Kind of People.

What is the premise of ‘Our Kind of People’?

Our Kind of People is based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s book of the same name. The story is set in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, which has historically been a community for the rich and powerful Black elite. A single mom attempts to break into that world with her revolutionary hair care product meant to highlight the natural beauty of Black women.

Little does she know that a dark secret from her mother’s past will be unearthed and not just rock her world, but that of the Oak Bluffs community as well.

Fox describes the show as a “soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement.”

Who is in the ‘Our Kind of People’ cast?

Leading the way on Our Kind of People is Nadine Ellis as Leah Franklin-Dupont, the single mother looking to make her mark. Ellis has had roles in Timeless, Let’s Stay Together, Jane the Virgin and Shameless.

The supporting cast includes Morris Chestnut as Leah’s husband, Joe Morton as her father Franklin, Yaya DaCosta as Angela Vaughn and Debbie Morgan as Patricia Williams, aka Aunt Piggy.

When will ‘Our Kind of People’ premiere?

It has already been mentioned that Lee Daniels was behind the hit Fox series Empire, which ran on the network for six seasons. Now, Our Kind of People is slated to fill the time slot that Empire had — Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Our Kind of People will follow The Resident on Tuesday nights.

No official premiere dates have been announced for the Fox fall lineup, but it can be guessed that shows will start to premiere sometime in September.

Is there a ‘Our Kind of People’ trailer?

We have no materials as of yet for Our Kind of People, be it trailer or even production stills from the series. Even though the show was ordered to series back in March, Nadine Ellis was just cast in the lead role on July 1, per Deadline .

What to Watch will update this page with any news about Our Kind of People.