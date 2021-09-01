‘The Resident’ season 5: Release date, trailer and everything else we know about the Fox medical drama

It’s almost a requirement for every major U.S. network to have a medical drama in their primetime lineup, and for Fox that box is checked by The Resident, which is heading into its fifth season in 2021.

The Resident was created by the trio of Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi and premiered on Fox in the winter of 2018. Along with 911, The Resident is one of just two returning scripted primetime programs for Fox this fall, though new series Our Kind of People and The Big Leap are also joining the weekly lineup.

Here is everything that you need to know about The Resident season five.

What is the plot of ‘The Resident’?

The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, particularly the titular resident, Dr. Conrad Hawkins. Storylines focus on both the professional/medical challenges that the groups faces, as well as their personal lives.

Season four had a lot of heavy lifting to do. After being forced to cut its third season short because of the pandemic, the first episode of season four depicted the early days of the pandemic for our main characters. But the start of the season also brought a happy moment with the marriage of Conrad and Nicolette. Building off that, Nicolette becoming pregnant and having a difficult pregnancy was a presence throughout the season, ultimately ending however with the birth of hers and Conrad’s first child, a daughter.

While no specifics have been released on the plot of season five, we do have some clues as to the drama that will be going on thanks to Fox’s first promo for the show (see below) and a bit of surprising casting news.

Who is in ‘The Resident’ cast?

The one-two punch of The Resident has always been Matt Czuchry playing Conrad and Emily VanCamp playing Nicolette. However, Deadline has reported that VanCamp will no longer be a series regular.

According to Deadline, VanCamp asked to be released from the show at the end of season four. While she may return as a guest star in future episodes, her character’s story arc is expected to wrap up early in season five. In addition to The Resident, VanCamp is best known for portraying Sharon Carter in MCU films and TV shows.

The rest of the cast for The Resident are expected to be back for season five. That includes:

Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh

Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mina Okafor

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as AJ Austin

Tasso Feldman as Irving Feldman

Jessica Miesel as Nurse Jessica Moore

Denitra Isler as Nurse Hundley

Jane Leeves as Kit Voss

Morris Chestnut as Barrett Cain

The new season of The Resident is set to premiere on Fox on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. The Resident will serve as the lead-in to Fox’s new show Our Kind of People. As far as the shows it will be going up against on broadcast, CBS’ crime series FBI.

New episodes of The Resident will be available for streaming the day after they air on broadcast either on the Fox website or on Hulu.

Is there a ‘The Resident’ trailer?

Fox has released a 30-second promo for the new season of The Resident, which doesn’t get into details, but promises big changes for the season ahead. Featuring brief clips into some of the medical emergencies that will take place throughout the season, the teaser trailer also teases how VanCamp’s Nicolette may be written out of the show going forward.

Fox shared the trailer via Twitter, which you can watch below.

We can't with this. 😱It needs to be September 21 already, so we can know what happens! #TheResident pic.twitter.com/wv1b5LAR6NAugust 30, 2021 See more

How to watch ‘The Resident’

To tune into The Resident live when it airs on Fox, you will need to have one of three options: a TV antenna, a traditional cable subscription or a subscription to a vMVPD service that offers live local channels. For the first two you’ll need to check what’s available in your local area, but vMVPD services offering live Fox broadcasts include Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you’re not able to watch The Resident live, those with a cable/vMVPD subscription can stream the show on the Fox website. If you’re cut the cord altogether, you will need a Hulu subscription to catch the latest episodes of The Resident. Hulu is also the place to stream previous seasons of The Resident.