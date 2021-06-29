‘The Wonder Years’ reboot: Cast, trailer, release date and everything else you need to know

The Wonder Years was a beloved TV series from creators Carol Black and Neal Marlens that ran from 1988-1993 on ABC. The network has ordered a pilot for a reboot of The Wonder Years, which is set to premiere this year from Lee Daniels, Saladin Patterson (also serving as showrunner) and Fred Savage, who was the star of the original series. According to IMDb, Fred Savage directed the pilot.

Here’s everything we know about The Wonder Years reboot so far.

What’s ‘The Wonder Years’ about?

The original Wonder Years was a dramedy that focused on Kevin Arnold, as his older self recalled his childhood growing up in the late 1960s and '70s learning about personal and social issues.

The reboot will have the same basic premise, but is changing things up by focusing on a Black family living in Montgomery, Ala., during the late 1960s, with the 12-year-old Dean Williams serving as the focus.

Who’s in ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot cast?

The original cast of The Wonder Years featured Savage, Daniel Stern, Dan Lauria, Alley Mills, Danica McKellar and more. Here are the actors who will make up the main cast of The Wonder Years reboot:

Elisha Williams — Dean Williams

Don Cheadle — Narrator

Laura Kariuki — Kim Williams

Dulé Hill — Bill Williams

Saycon Sengbloh — Lillian Williams

Milan Ray — Keisa Clemmons

Amari O’Neil — Cory Long

Julian Lerner — Brad Hitman

When will ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot premiere?

We’re still TBA on a premiere date, but there are more than a few reasons to believe that The Wonder Years reboot will occupy a key position in ABC's schedule come the fall.

The obvious is that this is a recognizable property that has already succeeded once on network television. Another is a team behind it. Lee Daniels, in addition to his film career, has successfully produced Empire and Star for TV; and Saladin Patterson has written multiple episodes for The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, Psych and The Bernie Mac Show.

And finally, we know that shooting has already gotten underway on at least the pilot because ...

Is there a ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot trailer?

ABC released a teaser trailer as part of its upfront presentation in May. Led in with a rendition of “With a Little Help from my Friends” (though not the Joe Cocker-sung version the ‘80s The Wonder Years had as its theme song), the trailer features some narration of Don Cheadle over a young Dean Williams playing baseball and spending time with his friends and family. Watch the trailer below.

We’ll continue to update as more info on The Wonder Years reboot comes out.

Here’s where you can watch the original The Wonder Years right now.