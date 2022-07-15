New Amsterdam season 5: release date, cast and everything we know

NBC’s beloved medical drama New Amsterdam returns for its final season. The show was renewed for a final season in March 2022.

It has been an incredible journey with these characters and fans can expect lots of tears in the final season as we prepare to say goodbye.

Here’s what we know about New Amsterdam season 5.

New Amsterdam season 5 premieres on Tuesday, September 20, on NBC. The show will keep its 10 pm ET/PT time slot. There will be 13 episodes in the final season.

There is no release date for the UK as yet, but we’ll add it in as soon as it becomes available.

Who is in the New Amsterdam season 5 cast?

According to NBC, the entire cast will return for season 5.

This includes:

Ryan Eggold as Max Goodwin

Freema Agyeman as Helen Sharpe

Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom

Jocko Sims as Floyd Reynolds

Tyler Labine as Iggy Frome

Sandra Mae Frank is joining the cast as a new series regular, Dr. Elizabeth Wilder.

What is New Amsterdam season 5 about?

New Amsterdam has followed the career and personal lives of the doctors at the titular hospital for five seasons, particularly Dr. Max Goodwin, who makes its goal to try and fix a broken medical system. The series is based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital (opens in new tab) by Eric Manheimer.

We don’t know specifics about New Amsterdam season 5, but executive producer David Schulner told TV Insider (opens in new tab)that it’s about going back to the beginning.

"For season 5, you want to end where you begin," he said. "I think for us, let’s go back to that energy of season 1 and look at where we started all the characters and make sure we end them in a place where they began. So for Bloom, it was about her addiction…. so her mom can’t be far behind."

The trip down memory lane will help bring closure to the series. "So looking at those core issues that we set up for all of our characters in season 1, how can we bring those things to a conclusion in season 5, knowing it’s our last?," Schulner added.

Needless to say, we're going to need lots of tissue as we watch the final episodes of New Amsterdam.

Is there a trailer for New Amsterdam season 5?

There’s no trailer available for New Amsterdam season 5 yet, but as soon as one drops we’ll drop it in right here.

How to watch New Amsterdam season 5

New Amsterdam airs on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock. All of the previous seasons are available to watch on Peacock. NBC is included in cable TV packages, but if you’ve cut the cord you can use services like Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV , Sling TV or Fubo TV to access them.

If you want to watch New Amsterdam the day after it airs you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock Premium. You can find a handy guide to the difference between Peacock and Peacock Premium here .

For UK viewers, season 5 episodes will be available on Sky TV and Now TV. The first three seasons are available on Sky TV if you want to catch up.