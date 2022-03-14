New Amsterdam set to end with its upcoming season 5

Things are coming to an end for New Amsterdam, as the medical drama that is currently in the mid of its fourth season in the US on NBC will call it a series after season 5. Deadline was the first to report the news, also sharing that New Amsterdam season 5 will feature 13 episodes, the shortest season of the show’s run, when it airs during the 2022-2023 US TV season.

New Amsterdam premiered in 2018. Ryan Eggold stars as Dr. Max Goodwin, who throughout the show has been on a crusade to break the rules and mend the cracks in the health care system at America’s oldest public hospital. Along the way he has also fallen in love with Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine are among the other regular cast members.

With the currently running season 4, Max and Helen stepped away from New Amsterdam, though they ultimately returned and are having to deal with a series of changes made at the hospital. The show is currently on a hiatus, with the next new episode slated to air in the US on Tuesday, April 19. The New Amsterdam season 4 finale is scheduled for May 24.

New Amsterdam is available in the UK to viewers through Sky TV.

“Over the last four seasons, David [Schulner], Peter [Horton] and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope,” said Universal Television President Erin Underhill in a statement. “We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing New Amsterdam to life. Bravo!”

With this news, NBC’s Tuesday night lineup is going to look very different soon. This Is Us, which has traditionally aired ahead of New Amsterdam at 9 pm ET/PT on Tuesdays, is quickly coming up on its series finale this year.

There was no clue as to when New Amsterdam’s final 13 episodes will air at the start of the 2022-2023 season next fall and wrap up before the end of the 2022, if the show will break its run up or if it will hold until the start of 2023, like This Is Us did.

Viewers can catch up with New Amsterdam from the beginning either on NBC.com or through the Peacock streaming app.