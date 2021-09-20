‘New Amsterdam’ season 4: Trailer, release date and everything we know about the NBC medical drama

Return to the team of doctors and the hospital at the center of New Amsterdam Tuesdays on NBC this season, as the peacock network’s medical drama is back for its fourth season.

Based on the memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer, David Schulner created the series, which is the latest medical drama from NBC, which has previously given fans ER and currently also has Chicago Med as part of its primetime lineup.

Here’s everything that you need to know about season four of New Amsterdam.

What is the plot of ‘New Amsterdam’?

New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin, the medical director at America’s oldest public hospital, who breaks the rules as he takes on a mission of reworking the U.S. medical system. The show also dives into the personal lives of Dr. Goodwin and other members of the hospital staff.

Season four is meant to be a new chapter for Dr. Goodwin and company after a turbulent year. The first episode of the new season is titled “More Joy,” as the characters attempt to figure out how to find and hold on to the joy in their lives. This includes Max embracing his long-held feelings for Dr. Helen Sharpe; Dr. Lauren Bloom’s relationship with Dr. Leyla Shinwari, who is now her resident; Dr. Iggy Frome’s new career and Dr. Floyd Reynold’s personal engagements.

There is also a new presence in the hospital, Dr. Veronica Fuentes. She arrives at New Amsterdam to help turn around the overburdened and underfunded hospital. One of her first steps is to end all of the progressive programs that Max has built over the first three seasons.

Who is in the ‘New Amsterdam’ cast?

The principal cast of New Amsterdam is made up of Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin; Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe; Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom; Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds; and Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome. This quintet has appeared in every episode of New Amsterdam thus far.

Joining the show this season will be Michelle Forbes, who is tapped to recur throughout the fourth season as Dr. Veronica Fuentes.

Here’s a rundown of other members of the cast:

Alejandro Hernandez - Casey Acosta

Anupam Kher - Dr. Vijay Kapoor

Em Grosland - Nurse Brunstetter

Christine Chang - Dr. Agnes Kao

Debra Monk - Karen Brantley

Shiva Kalaiselvan - Dr. Leyla Shinwari

Full list is available on IMDb .

New Amsterdam is back with its fourth season on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The show will air at 10 p.m.

For its season premiere, New Amsterdam will have a lead-in of a special two-hour episode of The Voice. But starting Sept. 28, NBC’s new show La Brea will serve as the lead-in for New Amsterdam.

With NBC’s next-day streaming strategy, the latest episodes of New Amsterdam are set to be available via streaming every Wednesday after the show airs.

Is there a ‘New Amsterdam’ season four trailer?

NBC has been keeping footage from season four of New Amsterdam under wraps, as the promo for the show is instead a chronicling of Max and Helen’s relationship up to this point. Give it a watch below.

How to watch ‘New Amsterdam’

New Amsterdam, as an NBC show, is readily available to traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscribers as all providers include the network in their service. Another old school option is a TV antenna, which can pick up the signal of viewers’ local NBC stations. Of course if you’ve made the move to the newer live TV streaming services. NBC is still essentially omnipresent, as major services like Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube all feature the network, as do others.

If you’ve cut the cord entirely from pay-TV services, there are multiple streaming options to watch all new episodes of New Amsterdam. Both Hulu and NBCUniversal’s own streaming platform Peacock will provide the latest episode of New Amsterdam to its subscribers the very next day after it airs on broadcast. Please note, you need to be a subscriber to Peacock Premium in order to access next-day episodes; only previous seasons are available on the free version of Peacock.

Option number three for watching New Amsterdam is handy for anyone, anywhere, including those who may not have access to any of the previously mentioned methods. A virtual private network, or VPN, is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.