Magnum P.I. saved by NBC after being axed by CBS

As the old proverb goes, "one man’s trash is another man’s treasure." While we certainly aren’t calling the Magnum P.I. remake trash, the sentiment of the statement certainly applies here as the recently canceled CBS show has found a new home on NBC according to Deadline (opens in new tab). This is amazing news for those that love Jay Hernandez’s portrayal of the savvy private investigator Thomas Magnum.

When CBS first announced that they would not be renewing Magnum P.I. back in May, fans were immediately stunned and even hoped another platform would pick up the show.

I can’t believe CBS canceled Magnum P.I. which is one of my favorite shows. Hopefully a smarter network will pick up this entertaining program.May 17, 2022 See more

Wait a second CBS you canceled Magnum P.I. are u crazy. Magnum and Blue Blood are the two best shows on the network. #MagnumPI #SaveMagnumPIMay 18, 2022 See more

What made the cancellation a bit of a shocker for many is that Magnum P.I. had been on the air for four successful seasons and as Deadline reports, it was a "top 25 show in total viewers." Additionally, TVLine (opens in new tab)states that the series ranked ninth of the 14 CBS dramas and both CSI: Vegas (6.8 mil/0.8) and S.W.A.T. (6.5 mil/0.8), which averaged lower viewership numbers than Magnum P.I., earned renewals on the network. These figures suggest that CBS may have canceled the show for reasons other than ratings.

This theory is further supported by CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. Kahl told TVLine in regards to not renewing the series, "You have some tough decisions to make and you have lots of factors — and I’m not going to rule [the licensing fee] out as one of them. It was a great team to work with, and one of the tougher decisions we had to make."

Regardless of the why, that brings us back to the fact that Magnum P.I. is headed to NBC. The broadcaster has ordered 20 new episodes of the drama and will allegedly split them between two seasons. There is no official word yet on when the series will make its season 5 debut.

On an interesting note, this is not the first time that NBC or its affiliate networks have picked up a show from another broadcaster. NBC acquired the hit cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine after it was axed by Fox and more recently, the upcoming season of Love Island USA is headed to Peacock this summer.

Will you be tuning into Magnum P.I. when new episodes are released? By the way, season 4 is currently streaming on Paramount Plus.