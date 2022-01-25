Here are all the TV shows cancelled or ending in 2022. It can be tough to say goodbye, even to fictional TV characters.

Cancelled shows, or even ones that end on their own accord, is a fact of the TV landscape that we all know is coming sooner or later, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s any easier for fans of those shows to hear. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that when one show goes away there are a bevy of new TV shows in 2022 that you can start to dive into in their place.

We’ve amassed all of the shows that have either been cancelled or are set to air their final episodes in 2022, so you can be sure to watch their final episodes.

Our TV shows cancelled or ending in 2022 article will be updated when we learn about more series that are finishing this year.

TV shows cancelled or ending in 2022...

'A Discovery of Witches'

(Image credit: Sky)

Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer lead A Discovery of Witches as vampire Matthew Clairmont and witch Diana Bishop, who in season 3 return from hiding out in Elizabethan London to the present day, ready to fight to protect their unborn children that represent a threat to the existing order. A Discovery of Witches was based on Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy, so with season 3 based on The Book of Life, the last of the three, it is fitting that this will be the curtain call for A Discovery of Witches.

How to watch A Discovery of Witches: The series plays on Sky Box Sets and on NOW TV in the U.K., and on Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC Plus in the U.S.

When will A Discovery of Witches end: Episodes are currently airing weekly (Fridays in the U.K., Saturday in the U.S.). The final episode is expected to air on Feb. 18/19.

'Animal Kingdom'

(Image credit: WarnerMedia)

The TNT original series Animal Kingdom, based off the 2010 Australian movie of the same name, will wrap up its story with its sixth and final season, which is expected to come out in 2022. Centered on family of criminals in Southern California, Animal Kingdom stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary and Finn Cole. This final season will likely see some old ghosts come back to haunt the Cody family.

How to watch Animal Kingdom: TNT is the home of Animal Kingdom in the U.S. for the latest episodes (Hulu and Prime Video streams previous seasons). In the U.K., Prime Video has the first three seasons of Animal Kingdom.

When does Animal Kingdom end: We’re still waiting on a debut date for Animal Kingdom season 6. Past seasons typically debuted during the summer.

'Arthur'

(Image credit: PBS)

The beloved children’s cartoon Arthur is wrapping up after 25 seasons. Based on the books by Marc Brown, Arthur followed the adventures of the titular eight-year-old aardvark, as well as his family and friends, as they learn lessons about growing up and being kind to one another. Arthur will end with four special episodes that will flash forward to when Arthur and the other characters are grown up.

How to watch Arthur: Arthur is available to watch on PBS and PBS Kids.

When will Arthur end: PBS is planning to have an Arthur marathon featuring all 250-plus episodes of the series from Feb. 16-21 on PBS Kids and the PBS Kids YouTube Channel. The marathon will conclude with the final four episodes on Feb. 21, airing on PBS stations and PBS Kids.

'After Life'

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Ricky Gervais Netflix series After Life has decided to bring things to a close with its third season. In After Life, Gervais stars as a widower who adopts a devil-may-care attitude, damaging relationships with those around him. Gervais talked about the touching final moments of After Life and the growth that his central character, Tony, goes through over the course of the series.

How to watch After Life: All episodes of After Life, including the third and final season, are streaming exclusively on Netflix.

'Better Call Saul'

(Image credit: AMC)

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel series about Bob Odenkirk’s scummy lawyer Saul Goodman, has actually surpassed the run of its predecessor, as it prepares for its sixth and final season. Along the way we have seen the change in Odenkirk’s character as a once hopeful lawyer into the Saul Goodman we see in the original series, including his meetings with fan-favorite characters like Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis). Better Call Saul season 6 will complete the transformation.

How to watch Better Call Saul: Better Call Saul airs on AMC in the U.S., with previous seasons available to stream on Netflix around the world.

When does Better Call Saul end: We are still waiting to hear when Better Call Saul season 6 will premiere.

'Better Things'

(Image credit: Suzanne Tenner/FX)

Pamela Adlon’s FX dramedy series Better Things will conclude with its fifth season, as Sam Fox (Adlon) and her three daughters prepare to head into the next phase of their lives, all while re-evaluating themselves, learning from the past and finding their own direction. In addition to Adlon earning two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Better Things is a Peabody Award winner for its first season.

How to watch Better Things: The show airs on FX, with the latest episodes becoming available on Hulu the next day; it has aired on BBC2 in the U.K. Previous seasons of Better Things are also available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

When does Better Things end: The premiere for Better Things season 5 is set for Monday, Feb. 28, at 10 p.m. ET (no U.K. premiere date as of yet). Better Things season 5 will feature 10 episodes, though no official date for the finale has been given.

'Black-ish'

(Image credit: ABC)

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris shared on Instagram in May 2021 that season 8 of his sitcom following a Black family working to maintain their cultural identity after moving into a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood would be the last, affirming that it was his decision to end the sitcom that has starred Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. Black-ish has proven to be a new classic in the sitcom format.

How to watch Black-ish: Black-ish airs on ABC in the U.S., with the latest episodes available on ABC.com the next day. U.K. viewers can watch previous seasons on Disney Plus while they wait for a season 8 premiere date.

When does Black-ish end: Black-ish is currently airing its eighth season, there is no confirmed date for its series finale.

'Black Market with Michael K. Williams'

(Image credit: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Probably the saddest reason that we are losing a show this year, Black Market with Michael K. Williams will conclude with its second season following the death of Michael K. Williams in 2021. This docuseries saw Williams explore the world of illicit trading and how these criminal networks reshape people’s way of life. Production on Black Market with Michael K. Williams was underway when Williams died, so Tracy Morgan, Rosie Perez and Felicia “Snoop” Pearson helped finish the six-episode season by providing voice overs.

How to watch Black Market with Michael K. Williams: The show airs on Vice TV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S.; it airs on Channel 4 in the U.K.

When does Black Market with Michael K. Williams end: Season 2 of Black Market with Michael K. Williams premiered on Jan. 10. Because of the reworking needed for the final episodes, a finale date is not yet known. No info yet on a premiere date in the U.K.

'Bull'

(Image credit: Courtesy of CBS Entertainment. )

The CBS procedural Bull announced that its current sixth season will be its last. Michael Weatherly stars as Dr. Jason Bull, who used psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to gain give him an edge in the courtroom. Weatherly said that he is leaving the show to pursue other creative opportunities.

How to watch Bull: Bull airs on CBS and can also be streamed on Paramount Plus.

When does Bull end: Bull is currently in the middle of its sixth season, with 12 episodes remaining and a finale expected in May. U.K. viewers will get to enjoy Bull longer, however, as season 5 just premiered on Sky Witness on Jan. 5.

'Claws'

(Image credit: TNT)

The TNT crime dramedy Claws is ending its run with its fourth season. Starring Niecy Nash, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Carrie Preston and Jenn Lyon, Claws has told the story of these Florida nail salon workers who end up rising to power in their local crime world. Fans have known for a while that season 4 would be the end for Claws (Deadline first reported the news in 2019), but the reality that the show will end is upon us.

How to watch Claws: Claws airs its new episodes on TNT on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. For U.K. audiences, Claws is available on Prime Video.

When does Claws end: Claws is currently airing its final episodes, with its finale, “Chapter Ten: Mercy,” set to air on Sunday, Feb. 6.

'Cooking with Paris'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Paris Hilton’s latest reality series was short lived. Cooking with Paris, which premiered on Netflix in August 2021 and saw Hilton try and cook different recipes along with celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons and Kathy and Nicky Hilton, was cancelled by the streaming service in January, per Deadline , nixing any hopes for a second season.

How to watch Cooking with Paris: All six episodes of Cooking with Paris are available to stream on Netflix.

'Dead to Me'

(Image credit: Netflix)

The comedic duo of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will get one more go as their Netflix original series Dead to Me will come to an end with its upcoming third season. In Dead to Me, Applegate and Cardellini play two friends who become closer as they are forced to share a shocking secret. Dead to Me’s second season, which aired in 2020, was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as Applegate and Cardellini being nominated for their performances. Creator Liz Feldman said in an interview with Deadline she never saw Dead to Me going a long time and she started setting up the ending in season 2.

How to watch Dead to Me: A Netflix original series, Dead to Me is available exclusively on the streamer.

When does Dead to Me end: There’s been no word on when Dead to Me will launch its third season on Netflix.

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

(Image credit: Flickr)

Ellen DeGeneres, who has been a fixture of daytime TV for the last 19 years, is ending her run, as The Ellen DeGeneres Show will sign off for good at the end of the 2021-2022 TV season. The official decision was made in May 2021, though DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter that she has known since 2019 that the show would end at when her current contract was up; she added that allegations about poor treatment of staff was not a part of her consideration for exiting. DeGeneres became the queen of daytime talk shows following Oprah’s exit from the format in 2011. Will anyone be able to replace Ellen?

How to watch The Ellen DeGeneres Show: The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs on NBC on weekdays, though time differs by TV market.

When does The Ellen DeGeneres Show end: No official date for the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been set, but the yearly TV season typically ends in May.

'Ellen’s Game of Games'

(Image credit: NBC)

It’s not just The Ellen DeGeneres Show that is going away, as NBC has also decided not to bring back Ellen’s Game of Games, which last aired its fourth season in 2021. The show had contestants compete for cash prizes while playing a variety of different games.

How to watch Ellen’s Game of Games: Previous episodes of Ellen’s Game of Games are available to stream on HBO Max.

'The Expanse'

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Prime Video sci-fi epic The Expanse (though originally debuted on the SyFy network) has concluded its run after six seasons on the streaming service. Based on the book series by Daniel Abraham, The Expanse is set in the 24th century, as a group of humans untangle a vast plot that threatens the Solar System’s fragile state of detente.

How to watch The Expanse: All six seasons of The Expanse are available to stream on Prime Video.

'Family Reunion'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, Jordyn Raya James, Loretta Devine and Richard Roundtree, Family Reunion is about the McKellan family, who move from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to their extended family; hilarity ensues. When Netflix renewed Family Reunion for a 10-episode third season it was announced that it would be the last for the series.

How to watch Family Reunion: Viewers can catch up on all previous seasons and the new episodes when they are released on Netflix.

When does Family Reunion end: Netflix has not announced when Family Reunion will return for season 3.

'Grace and Frankie'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hollywood legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin teamed up for the Netflix original series Grace and Frankie, which see the two star as the titular leads who become better friends following their husbands (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) revealing their own decades-long romantic relationship. Fonda and Tomlin have proved they still are among the best actors around with this series. It’ll be a shame that we have to say goodbye (silver lining, they will be starring in the upcoming movie Moving On together).

How to watch Grace and Frankie: Grace and Frankie is exclusively available on Netflix.

When does Grace and Frankie end: The first four episodes of Grace and Frankie season 7 debuted in 2021, but the final episodes of the series will be released at an as yet unannounced date in 2022.

'Happy Valley'

(Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

The BBC hit series Happy Valley, which became a sensation for U.S. audiences streaming on Netflix, is heading into its third and final season in 2022. Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Carwood, a police sergeant working in Yorkshire in England. Happy Valley season 2 debuted all the way back in 2016, so the conclusion of this story has been a long time coming for fans.

How to watch Happy Valley: U.S. audiences will be able to watch Happy Valley live for the first time, as the AMC Plus streaming service has taken over sharing it in North America. Happy Valley will remain on BBC1 for U.K. viewers.

When does Happy Valley end: They just started shooting the final season of Happy Valley in January 2022, so we’re not sure when the new batch of episodes will make it to air, but it is expected to be sometime in 2022.

'His Dark Materials'

(Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Based on the novels by Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials' final season will tell the story of the author’s third and final book in the series, The Amber Spyglass. Series stars Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, Simone Kirby, Ruta Gedmintas, Will Keen and James McAvoy are all back to bring the story to a close in epic fashion.

How to watch His Dark Materials: Viewers can watch His Dark Materials on HBO and HBO Max in the U.S., while BBC1 has been the home for the series in the U.K.

When does His Dark Materials end: It's not been revealed yet when His Dark Materials will air its final season.

'Kevin Can F**k Himself'

(Image credit: AMC)

After breaking out with Schitt’s Creek as Alexis Rose, Annie Murphy’s follow-up series Kevin Can F**k Himself, which takes a different look at the cliched sitcom wife — cutting between a traditional sitcom look with a laugh track and a single-camera style that reveals how truly unhappy Murphy’s character Allison is. AMC renewed the series for a second season in August 2021, but then in November it was reported that Kevin Can F**k Himself season 2 would actually be the show’s last.

How to watch Kevin Can F**k Himself: Kevin Can F**k Himself airs on AMC and streams on AMC Plus in the U.S. and on Prime Video in the U.K.

When does Kevin Can F**k Himself end: No premiere date for Kevin Can F**k himself season 2 has been set, though we do know the final season will consist of eight episodes.

'Kid Cosmic'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s animated series about a young boy who dreams of becoming a hero has his wish come true when he comes across some cosmic stones that give him powers. The final of Kid Cosmic’s three seasons is set to debut on Netflix in February.

How to watch Kid Cosmic: A Netflix original series, all episodes of Kid Cosmic (previous seasons and the upcoming final season) can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

When does Kid Cosmic end: Kid Cosmic season 3 will launch on Netflix on Feb. 3, with all episodes premiering at that time.

'Killing Eve'

(Image credit: BBC America)

The cat and mouse game between Jodie Comer’s Villanelle and Sandra Oh’s Eve will come to an end with Killing Eve season 4. The series has been a big hit on both sides of the Atlantic, a breakout role for Comer, and an awards-worthy turn from Oh. Many fans may feel like Villanelle and Eve at the end of season 3, finding it difficult to truly say goodbye.

How to watch Killing Eve: U.S. audiences will be able to watch Killing Eve on BBC America on Sundays, then airing on AMC on Mondays, with streaming available on AMC Plus. In the U.K., Killing Eve has a home on BBC1.

When does Killing Eve end: The final season of Killing Eve is set to debut on Feb. 27 (it is streaming a week early, Feb. 20, for AMC Plus subscribers). While there isn’t a confirmed date for Killing Eve’s final episode, there are expected to be eight episodes to close out the series.

'The Lost Symbol'

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Peacock's original series The Lost Symbol, which was based on the Dan Brown book featuring a young Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman), has been cancelled after one season. According to the report by Variety, the team behind The Lost Symbol believe they told the complete story of the book in its 10-episode run, this cancellation just means we won't be getting any more Robert Langdon adventures on the streaming service.

How to watch The Lost Symbol: Having wrapped up its 10-episode run in November 2021, Peacock Premium subscribers can revisit The Lost Symbol in its entirety on the streaming service.

'Manifest'

(Image credit: Peter Kramer/NBC)

Manifest was cancelled by its original network, NBC, in 2021 following its third season, leaving many fans reeling as the story of the passengers of a commercial airliner that mysteriously reappeared five years after vanishing did not reach its natural conclusion. As has been the case with a number of shows axed before they could wrap up their story, fans voiced their hope for Manifest to be saved on social media, with Netflix stepping in and producing the fourth and final season of the show.

How to watch Manifest: In addition to being the home for the fourth and final season of Manifest, Netflix also is the exclusive destination for the first three seasons of the show. In the U.K., Manifest originally aired on Sky, but it will also be switching to Netflix for the final season.

When does Manifest end: No word yet on when Manifest season 4 will debut, but we do know there will be 20 episodes as part of this new season to wrap up the story.

'Motherland: Fort Salem'

(Image credit: Freeform)

A Freeform original series, Motherland: Fort Salem is set in a world where witches exist and they are part of the U.S. military defense strategy. The series focuses on a trio of witches who are undergoing their training. Show creator Eliot Laurence told The Hollywood Reporter that the final season will be an “epic, scary, satisfying ride” that also dives deeper into the witches’ origin story.

How to watch Motherland: Fort Salem: Motherland: For Salem airs its latest episodes on Freeform in the U.S., which can then be streamed on Hulu. The show airs on BBC Three in the U.K., with streaming available on iPlayer and Disney Plus.

When does Motherland: Fort Salem end: Motherland: Fort Salem does not yet have a season 3 release date.

'Ozark'

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s the beginning of the end for the popular Netflix crime drama Ozark starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner. The first part of Ozark’s fourth and final season is now available, consisting of seven episodes. Part two consisting of the series final batch of episodes is expected later in 2022. Ozark has been a fan and critical darling, so you may want to be sure you’re up to date before it ends to know what everyone is talking about.

How to watch Ozark: Ozark is a Netflix original, streaming exclusively on the service.

When does Ozark end: Ozark season 4 part 1 is now available to stream on Netflix. Part 2 has an as yet unconfirmed 2022 release date.

'The Owl House'

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The original animated series The Owl House follows teenage human Luz, who is accidentally sent to the world of the Boiling Isles and now longs to become a witch. The show, which was created by Disney, has attracted a fanbase that would love to see more of the show. Series creator Dana Terrace said that while more content is possible down the line, The Owl House in its current incarnation will end with three special episodes.

How to watch The Owl House: While airing on Disney Channel, The Owl House is also available to stream on Disney Plus.

When does The Owl House end: No information has been shared on when the final episodes of The Owl House will arrive.

'Peaky Blinders'

(Image credit: BBC)

One of the most anticipated shows ending this year is easily Peaky Blinders, the 1920s-set crime drama starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, and the late Helen McCrory. Things left off in a tough spot for Tommy Shelby and company at the end season 5, as Tommy was uncharacteristically outmaneuvered in the final moments, leaving things up in the air for the long-awaited final season (the last episodes were released in 2019). If fans of the show know one thing, however, it’s that you don’t mess with the Peaky Blinders.

How to watch Peaky Blinders: Netflix serves as the U.S. home for Peaky Blinders, while BBC1 delivers it for U.K. viewers.

When does Peaky Blinders end: We’re still waiting on an exact release date, but Peaky Blinders season 6 is expected to debut in the early part of 2022 on BBC1. Whether it will be the same for its arrival on Netflix is unknown right now.

'Queen Sugar'

(Image credit: OWN)

Following its season 6 finale in November 2021, it was announced that Queen Sugar season 7 would be the last for the OWN drama that was created by Ava Duvernay. Starring Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Omar J. Dorsey, Nicholas L. Ashe and Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar follows the life of three siblings, one of who moves from Los Angeles to Louisiana, who claim a shared inheritance from their recently departed father — an 800-acre sugarcane farm.

How to watch Queen Sugar: Queen Sugar airs on the OWN cable network, but previous episodes are also available for streaming on Hulu.

When does Queen Sugar end: No information on the release date for Queen Sugar’s final season has been shared outside of it expected to debut in 2022.

'Search Party'

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The dark comedy Search Party has found its ending. Starring Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, Meredith Hanger and John Early, Search Party has focused on this group of 20-somethings as they were embroiled in a mystery kick started by the disappearance of a former college acquaintance. The series garnered a passionate fanbase that followed it from its original home on TBS to the HBO Max streaming service, where all episodes are now available to watch following the debut of its fifth and final season on Jan. 7.

How to watch Search Party: HBO Max has all five seasons of Search Party available to its subscribers. For U.K. viewers, where HBO Max is not available, Search Party is available on Prime Video.

'This Is Us'

(Image credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Kleenex must be crying over the end of This Is Us, as the NBC drama has been one of the best tear-jerkers on TV since it debuted in 2016. This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan as the Pearson family, telling their story in the present and past, with all the joy and heartbreak along the way.

How to watch This Is Us: This Is Us airs live on NBC in the U.S., with the latest episodes being available to stream the next day on Peacock and Hulu. This Is Us becomes available to stream in the U.K. on Prime Video and Disney Plus two days after the latest episodes air in the U.S.

When does This Is Us end: We’re waiting on an official date for the This Is Us finale, though it will in all likelihood come sometime in May 2022.

'The Walking Dead'

(Image credit: AMC)

After 11 seasons and a number of spinoffs, the original The Walking Dead is coming to an end, but not before a super-packed final season. Breaking up its final 24 episodes into three parts, The Walking Dead season 11 began in 2021 but will conclude at an as yet unspecified time in 2022. The massive ensemble still features many fan favorites like Norman Reedus’ Daryl, Melissa McBride’s Carol, Lauren Cohen’s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan (to name a few), as they continue to battle the walkers and other humans to try and survive in this post-apocalyptic society.

How to watch The Walking Dead: For U.S. audiences, The Walking Dead has aired on AMC for its entire run, with the ability to stream the latest episodes on AMC Plus as well. U.K. viewers can stream The Walking Dead on Star via Disney Plus.

When does The Walking Dead end: The Walking Dead season 11 part 1 ended in 2021 and The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 is set to begin airing its eight episodes on Feb. 20. We’re still waiting on an announcement for when The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 will air.

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Created by Alex Tse and RZA himself, Wu-Tang: An American Saga has chronicled the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most popular rap groups of all time. Streaming on Hulu, it was announced in November 2021 that the third season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga would be its final one. While the ending is known to Wu-Tang’s fans, the series has shown the challenges the group faced as they tried to shed the trappings of their circumstances to ascend to music stardom.

How to watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Hulu is the only place that U.S. audiences can watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga. But if you’re outside the U.S. looking to watch the series, a virtual private network is going to be necessary.

When does Wu-Tang: An American Saga end: There’s no confirmed premiere date, but Wu-Tang: An American Saga is expected to conclude in 2022. If going off of its first two seasons, Wu-Tang: An American Saga will likely premiere in the fall.