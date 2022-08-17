Cobra Kai season 5: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the TV series

The legacy of The Karate Kid has taken on new life with Cobra Kai, so fans are understandably excited for the show to return with Cobra Kai season 5, especially after the way that season 4 wrapped up.

After starting out as a YouTube original before switching to Netflix, Cobra Kai has become incredibly popular with both the fans and critics, including receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021. Its mix of nostalgia for the 80s franchise and infusion of new characters and comedy have proven to be a winning formula for the show.

Here is everything we know about Cobra Kai season 5.

Cobra Kai season 5 premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 9 in the US and the UK. It is expected that all episodes of Cobra Kai season 5 are going to be available right away.

The fall 2022 release date means that fans are getting a double dose of Cobra Kai within a single year, as Cobra Kai season 4 debuted on December 31, 2021.

What is the plot of Cobra Kai season 5?

Last season saw the return of The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver rejoin Cobra Kai to take down Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence and institute his "no mercy" brand of fighting. It all culminated in the All Valley Tournament, where Cobra Kai came out on top (after Silver bribed a judge). Cobra Kai season 5 focuses on the fall out from the tournament.

This includes Cobra Kai expanding its reach across the Valley, especially with Johnny taking a step back, forcing Daniel to close Miyagi Do Karate. However, as Silver gets more emboldened and hires new instructors, Daniel reaches out to an old friend, Chozen Toguchi, for help.

Elsewhere, we can expect Miguel, Robby, Sam and Tory continue to have contentious relationships, while John Kreese attempts to adjust to life in prison after being framed for attempted murder by Silver.

Cobra Kai season 5 trailer

The trailer for Cobra Kai season 5 is here. Some highlights, Johnny being the world’s worst ride-share driver, the potential of a LaRusso and Silver showdown and Kreese showing off his skills in jail.

You can also check out a previous Cobra Kai season 5 teaser trailer directly below:

Who is in the Cobra Kai season 5 cast?

Just about all of the main cast is back for Cobra Kai season 5, including series headliners Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. The two actors are most famous for their roles in the original Karate Kid movies, which has made it a lot of fun to watch them return to these characters as adults, going from long-time enemies to allies.

Other Karate Kid alums in Cobra Kai include Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver. After returning in season 4, Silver is now the big bad in the show. Martin Kove also reprises his original Karate Kid role of John Kreese. Yuji Okumoto is coming back for the new season as Chozen Toguchi (from Karate Kid Part II) after guest starring in season 4. And finally, photos for the new season also reveal that Sean Kanan from Karate Kid Part III is returning as Mike Barnes.

The rest of the main cast is led by the young karate students, including Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene and Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso.

Additional returning cast members include Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Jacob Betrand as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz and Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri.

New this season is Alicia Hannah-Kim playing Kim Da-Eun, a new sensei Silver recruits for Cobra Kai.

Image 1 of 11 Alicia Hannah-Kim in Cobra Kai season 5 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ) Image 1 of 11 Ralph Macchio in Cobra Kai season 5 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ) Image 1 of 11 William Zabka and Tanner Buchanan in Cobra Kai season 5 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ) Image 1 of 11 Courtney Henggeler and Vanessa Rubio in Cobra Kai season 5 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ) Image 1 of 11 Peyton List in Cobra Kai season 5 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ) Image 1 of 11 Thomas Ian Griffith and Courtney Henggeler in Cobra Kai season 5 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ) Image 1 of 11 Sean Kanan in Cobra Kai season 5 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ) Image 1 of 11 Tanner Buchanan and Xolo Marideuna in Cobra Kai season 5 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ) Image 1 of 11

How to watch Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai is a Netflix original series, which of course means that all of the new episodes and all previous seasons are available only on the streaming service. You have to have a Netflix subscription in order to watch Cobra Kai.