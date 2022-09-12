Cobra Kai season 5 ending explained: what happened? Will there be a Cobra Kai season 6?

Made your way through Cobra Kai season 5 but have some questions about how things ended and where the Karate Kid sequel series goes from here? Well, we’ve got you covered on some of the biggest questions that stem from the Cobra Kai season 5 ending. SPOILER ALERT ahead if you have not yet finished Cobra Kai season 5.

Picking up after Cobra Kai’s win at the All Valley Tournament in the previous season, Cobra Kai season 5 finds Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) at his most powerful and imposing his questionable tactics at the Cobra Kai dojo, which he plans to expand. Of course, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), along with their students, are out to make sure that Silver is stopped.

But how do they do that?

Who wins the Terry Silver vs Daniel LaRusso fight?

Thomas Ian Griffith and Ralph Macchio in Cobra Kai (Image credit: Netflix)

Terry Silver and Daniel LaRusso have history going back to The Karate Kid Part III, where Silver was the main antagonist. In the movie, Silver tried to corrupt LaRusso, teaching him a number of questionable techniques, but LaRusso bested Silver and his Cobra Kai students when he returned to Mr. Miyagi’s teachings.

All of that had fans itching to see the two square off, which they actually did midseason, but everything culminated into this final showdown.

Before that though, Johnny, Chozen and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) — from Karate Kid Part III, another former enemy turned ally — try to fight Silver. Unfortunately, Silver proves too much for them, with Chozen getting seriously wounded in a sword vs sais fight. When Silver leaves them and heads to Cobra Kai (more on that in a minute) that’s where the final fight between he and LaRusso took place.

The show opted to do some cool edits with the fight, intersplicing scenes from Karate Kid Part III as LaRusso uses some of the moves that Silver taught him against the villain. However, the final blow comes with a move that Silver criticized in the past but remains the most iconic in the entire Karate Kid franchise — the crane kick (the first time it’s been used in Cobra Kai).

What happens to the Cobra Kai dojo?

Cobra Kai season 5 (Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

While Silver is defeated physically by LaRusso in these final moments, it’s not the only loss he and the Cobra Kai dojo take. Sam (Mary Mouser), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Tory (Peyton List) and other Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang students try and take down Silver themselves by getting an incriminating video of Silver attacking Stingray.

However, after breaking into Cobra Kai to find the video, they realize it's gone. But Tory knows another video that could bring Silver down — where he tells her that he bribed the refs for her to win the All Valley Tournament. A fight ensues when current Cobra Kai students show up, but when they are shown the video of Silver (who arrives at Cobra Kai when he hears what’s going on) they decide to stop supporting him.

After Silver is beaten by LaRusso, the police show up and arrest him, as Stingray details that Silver assaulted him. This presumably shuts down the dojo.

Is John Kreese really dead?

Martin Kove in Cobra Kai (Image credit: Netflix)

Former Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) has been in jail all season after being framed by Terry Silver. In the season finale, Kreese is seen being beaten up and stabbed by other inmates and bleeding on the floor. The scene cuts away before we can learn his fate. Then, at the end of the episode, it is revealed that Kreese in fact faked this event (using jell-o as blood), stole the prison doctor’s security card and escaped jail.

So Kreese is free and at large. What will that mean for LaRusso, Lawrence and others moving forward?

What is the Sekai Takai tournament?

(Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

Part of Terry Silver’s grand plan for the season was to build Cobra Kai up so that it could win what he has described as "the Super Bowl" of karate tournaments, the international Sekai Takai tournament. Silver gets Cobra Kai into the tournament, but so they have a chance to stop him, LaRusso and Lawrence get Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang in as well. The actual tournament was not featured in Cobra Kai season 5, however, but it may be the next step for the show.

Is there going to be Cobra Kai season 6?

(Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

Netflix has not officially renewed Cobra Kai for a season 6, but the latest episodes have been in the Netflix top 10 since its release on September 9, so it would be surprising if the show did not continue.

You can watch Cobra Kai season 5 (as well as all previous seasons of the show) exclusively on Netflix.