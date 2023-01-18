Netflix 2023 original movies preview: 16 new movies you won't want to miss

After 2022 saw the premiere of big-time Netflix original movies like The Adam Project, Hustle, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Enola Holmes 2 and more, the streaming service isn't slowing down in 2023. A new preview video showcases many of the star-studded Netflix original movies set to arrive on the streaming service this year, in many cases offering fans their first look at the movies and announcing their highly anticipated release dates.

Of course, if you want to be able to watch any and all of these Netflix movies, you are going to need to be a Netflix subscriber. But when you are, these movies are going to be available to you with ease from anywhere you can watch Netflix.

Sign up for Netflix (opens in new tab)

Watch the Netflix 2023 film preview directly below, then read on to get more information on each of the movies featured.

Netflix 2023 original movies

Release date: January 27

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Nia Long

Director: Kenya Barris

Logline: When a rideshare mix-up in Los Angeles brings Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra's progressive and semi-woke parents and Amira's unyielding yet concerned parents who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly. Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships.

Your Place or Mine

Release date: February 10

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Tig Notaro, Steve Zahn

Director: Aline Brosh McKenna

Logline: Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in New York. When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

Idris Elba in Luther: The Fallen Sun (Image credit: John Wilson/Netflix)

Release date: March 10

Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley

Director: Jamie Payne

Logline: In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 (Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Release date: March 31

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith

Director: Jeremy Garelick

Logline: Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

The Mother

Jennifer Lopez behind the scenes of The Mother (Image credit: Doane Gregory/Netflix)

Release date: May 12

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci

Director: Niki Caro

Logline: An assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2 (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

Release date: June 16

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili

Director: Sam Hargrave

Logline: Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

They Cloned Tyrone

Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega in They Cloned Tyrone (Image credit: Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

Release date: July 21

Cast: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris

Director: Juel Taylor

Logline: A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date: August 11

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer

Director: Tom Harper

Logline: Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

Lift

The cast of Lift (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date: August 25

Cast: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Úrsula Corberó, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington

Director: F. Gary Gray

Logline: An international heist crew is recruited to prevent a terrorist attack and must pull off the heist on a plane mid-flight.

Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date: October 13

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo

Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Logline: A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

Pain Hustlers

Chris Evans, Andy Garcia and Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date: October 27

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, Chloe Coleman

Director: David Yates

Logline: Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical startup, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

The Killer

Release date: November 10

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton

Director: David Fincher

Logline: After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

A Family Affair

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King in A Family Affair (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date: November 17

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates

Director: Richard LaGravenese

Logline: A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie-star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity.

Leo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date: November 22

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel

Director: Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, David Wacthenheim

Logline: Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle. When he learns he has only one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside, but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…

Leave the World Behind

Mahershala Ali, Myha’la, Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke in Leave the World Behind (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date: December 8

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, Kevin Bacon

Director: Sam Esmail

Logline: A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.

Rebel Moon

Sofia Boutella in Rebel Moon (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date: December 22

Cast: Sofia Butella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone

Director: Zack Snyder

Logline: When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

We'll update this list with more Netflix 2023 movies as their release date and other information is provided.