Netflix 2023 original movies preview: 16 new movies you won't want to miss
Netflix's 2023 original movie slate includes titles from Chris Hemsworth, David Fincher and Millie Bobby Brown.
After 2022 saw the premiere of big-time Netflix original movies like The Adam Project, Hustle, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Enola Holmes 2 and more, the streaming service isn't slowing down in 2023. A new preview video showcases many of the star-studded Netflix original movies set to arrive on the streaming service this year, in many cases offering fans their first look at the movies and announcing their highly anticipated release dates.
Of course, if you want to be able to watch any and all of these Netflix movies, you are going to need to be a Netflix subscriber. But when you are, these movies are going to be available to you with ease from anywhere you can watch Netflix.
- Sign up for Netflix (opens in new tab)
Watch the Netflix 2023 film preview directly below, then read on to get more information on each of the movies featured.
Netflix 2023 original movies
You People
Release date: January 27
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Nia Long
Director: Kenya Barris
Logline: When a rideshare mix-up in Los Angeles brings Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra's progressive and semi-woke parents and Amira's unyielding yet concerned parents who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly. Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships.
Your Place or Mine
Release date: February 10
Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Tig Notaro, Steve Zahn
Director: Aline Brosh McKenna
Logline: Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in New York. When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.
Luther: The Fallen Sun
Release date: March 10
Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley
Director: Jamie Payne
Logline: In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.
Murder Mystery 2
Release date: March 31
Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith
Director: Jeremy Garelick
Logline: Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.
The Mother
Release date: May 12
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci
Director: Niki Caro
Logline: An assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.
Extraction 2
Release date: June 16
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili
Director: Sam Hargrave
Logline: Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.
They Cloned Tyrone
Release date: July 21
Cast: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris
Director: Juel Taylor
Logline: A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.
Heart of Stone
Release date: August 11
Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer
Director: Tom Harper
Logline: Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.
Lift
Release date: August 25
Cast: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Úrsula Corberó, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington
Director: F. Gary Gray
Logline: An international heist crew is recruited to prevent a terrorist attack and must pull off the heist on a plane mid-flight.
Damsel
Release date: October 13
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo
Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo
Logline: A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.
Pain Hustlers
Release date: October 27
Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, Chloe Coleman
Director: David Yates
Logline: Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical startup, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.
The Killer
Release date: November 10
Cast: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton
Director: David Fincher
Logline: After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.
A Family Affair
Release date: November 17
Cast: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates
Director: Richard LaGravenese
Logline: A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie-star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity.
Leo
Release date: November 22
Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel
Director: Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, David Wacthenheim
Logline: Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle. When he learns he has only one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside, but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…
Leave the World Behind
Release date: December 8
Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, Kevin Bacon
Director: Sam Esmail
Logline: A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.
Rebel Moon
Release date: December 22
Cast: Sofia Butella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone
Director: Zack Snyder
Logline: When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.
We'll update this list with more Netflix 2023 movies as their release date and other information is provided.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd (opens in new tab).
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.