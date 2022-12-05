You People: release date, teaser, cast and everything thing we know about the Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris film

From the brilliant comedic minds of 22 Jump Street star Jonah Hill and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris comes the new comedy, You People, a film about a couple in love just trying to unite their two families.

Under most circumstances, this isn’t an easy task. However, when you add the fact these families come from completely different backgrounds and appear committed to viewing the world from their own perspectives, you’ve got an almost impossible situation that results in lots of laughs for viewers. So just what can you expect from a movie that is loaded with stars, including Hill himself, along with Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus?

Here’s everything we know about You People.

You People premieres on Friday, January 27 on Netflix. Those interested in watching the comedy will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers a few different subscription options.

You People trailer

An official trailer for You People has not yet been released. However, on December 5, Netflix released a teaser showing a contentious, yet hilarious, meeting between Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy’s characters. Check out for yourself why the teaser alone has people ready to dive into the film.

You People plot

Here is a synopsis of the You People plot:

"The film follows Ezra and Amira as they navigate the treacherous waters that link family and romance.

"Theirs is a modern meet cute: Ezra Cohen (Hill) accidentally gets into Amira Mohammed’s (Lauren London) car one day, mistakenly convinced that she’s his rideshare. Once she’s gotten over the shock and accepts his offer of a date, the two quickly bond over a shared love of sneakers and music. Soon, it’s clear that they’ve finally found that special someone. So special, in fact, that it’s time to think about merging their families.

"Enter Ezra’s progressive and semi-woke Jewish parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s unyielding yet concerned Muslim parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long). The one thing they have in common? The ability to mercilessly interfere with their children’s lives — with hilarious results."

You People cast

You People has quite an all-star cast of actors. Starring as Ezra Cohen is two-time Oscar nominee Jonah Hill. Hill is quite the chameleon when it comes to acting, having starred in dramas like Moneyball, dark comedies like The Wolf of Wall Street and War Dogs and lighter comedic films like 21 Jump Street and Don’t Look Up.

Also starring in the movie are comedy royalty and SNL alum, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Murphy is a world-renowned stand-up comedian that has transitioned into films having starred in projects such as Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, Beverly Hills Cop, Shrek and Dreamgirls, the latter of which he received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jimmy Early.

Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actresses in television history with 11 Emmy wins and 9 Golden Globe nominations. She has starred in successful shows like Seinfeld, Veep and The New Adventures of Old Christine, and she recently portrayed Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rounding out the rest of the You People cast are the following:

You People director

You People will mark Kenya Barris’ film directorial debut. He’s previously directed episodes of his show Black-ish and #BlackAF. As the series creator of other shows like MIxed-ish and Grown-ish, he has plenty of experience behind the camera in the production arena.