The Lincoln Lawyer season 1: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the crime series

Based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, comes The Lincoln Lawyer season 1. There are high expectations for the forthcoming series, as Hollywood giant David E. Kelley is on board as not only the creator but also as an executive producer. Kelley has a long history of creating successful legal dramas, evident in his work Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal and Boston Legal just to name a few.

Also behind the scene on the series are showrunner and executive producer Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife) and executive producer Ross Fineman (Big Sky). Despite all of the talent connected to the show and the fact the movie adaptation of Connelly’s novels featuring Matthew McConaughey was a sleeper hit in 2011, it’s been quite the journey for the series.

Here’s everything we know about The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Lincoln Lawyer premieres Friday, May 13, on Netflix in both the US and the UK. The 10-episode season will provide another opportunity for subscribers to the streaming platform to do some good old good fashioned binge-watching.

But this wasn't always the plan. As reported in Deadline, The Lincoln Lawyer was originally slated to air on CBS. However, in May of 2020, the network ultimately decided not to move forward with the project. Netflix hopes CBS’ loss is its gain.

The Lincoln Lawyer premise

Netflix describes the premise of The Lincoln Lawyer as the following:

"Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict."

Given this is a David E. Kelley series, we’d venture to say that while it’s slated as a drama, The Lincoln Lawyer will be dashed with a healthy amount of humor and wit.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 cast

Neve Campbell and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Netflix)

Portraying lead character Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Garcia-Rulfo has previously starred as Carlos in the movie Widows, Gabriel Ortega in the series Goliath and Vazquez in The Magnificent Seven. Speaking on the leading man, author Michael Connelly stated:

"Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother. Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role — one that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story."

Starring opposite Garcia-Rulfo in the series is Scream actress Neve Campbell, who will be acting in the role of Maggie McPherson. Campbell is a veteran in film and television and has come a long way since the days of Party of Five.

Here’s the rest of the main cast:

Becki Newton as Lorna

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Ellio

The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 trailer

Watching the trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer season 1, one can’t help but be reminded of Boston Legal. See for yourself below:

How to watch The Lincoln Lawyer season 1

The Lincoln Lawyer is a Netflix original series and can only be streamed directly on the platform on May 13. Those without a Netflix subscription can easily sign up for one with just a few clicks.