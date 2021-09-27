‘Big Sky’ season 2: Release date, cast and everything we know about the ABC series

Big Sky joined ABC’s lineup of pretty well-established shows in 2020 and has carved out its own little niche thus far, as the crime drama is set to return for its second season on network.

The series was created by David E. Kelly, who has history with ABC having created The Practice and Boston Legal, but more recently has been behind some very popular limited series, including Big Little Lies, The Undoing and the just wrapped up Nine Perfect Strangers.

Here is everything that we know about Big Sky and its second season.

What is the plot of ‘Big Sky’?

Big Sky is based on the book series by C.J. Box. In its first season viewers saw private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt team up with Hoyt’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. However, they soon discover that these aren’t the only girls that have disappeared in the area. They are in a race against the clock to solve the mystery before another girl is taken.

SPOILER ALERT for anyone not caught up with the events of season 1.

Jenny Hoyt and Dewell, along with Sheriff Tubb and other investigators Jerrie Kennedy and Mark Lindor, discover the identity of the truck driver to be a man named Ronald Pergman. However, they did not learn that he has an accomplice in Scarlett Leyendecker, which allows the two to split up when the team comes to arrest Ronald. While locating the bodies’ of Ronald’s victims, the police transport is attacked by Ronald’s associates in a human trafficking syndicate, allowing Ronald to break free and reunite with Scarlett, while Lindor is involved in the crash and Tubb and Jenny are shot. But Cassie ends up going after Ronald.

That’s a lot going on as season 2 kicks off. Here is the synopsis for the first episode of Big Sky season 2, titled “Wakey, Wakey”:

“Cassie distracts herself with work, while Jenny recovers from her near-death experience, but it won’t be long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths. Ronald is wrapped up in something he can’t get out of.”

Who is in the ‘Big Sky’ cast?

Heading into Big Sky season 1, the two most recognizable faces were Ryan Phillippe and John Carroll Lynch. However, (SPOILER), neither actor’s character made it out alive in season 1, though they may return to the series via flashbacks or other narrative techniques on occasion. This opened up the series to be led by the pair of Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell, respectively.

Joining the two leading actress as series regulars in season 2 are Janina Gavankar, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally and Anja Savcic. Season 1 regular Jesse James Keitel will be a recurring character in season 2.

Deadline also reported over the summer new additions to the cast, which include former The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, as well as Logan Marshall-Green, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Ray Taylor, TV Carpio and Arturo Del Puerto.

Here is the cast breakdown and their characters:

Katheryn Winnick - Jenny Hoyt

Kylie Bunbury - Cassie Dewell

Brian Geraghty - Ronald Pergman

Dedee Pfeiffer - Denise Brisbane

Jesse James Keitel - Jerrie Kennedy

Omar Metwally - Mark Lindor

Anja Savcic - Scarlett Leyendecker

Janina Gavankar - Ren

Jamie-Lynn Sigler - Tonya

Logan Marshall-Green - Travis

Madelyn Kientz - Max

Troy Johnson - Harper

Lola Reid - Madison

Jeremy Ray Taylor - Bridger

TV Carpio - Rachel

Arturo Del Puerto - T-Lock

When does ‘Big Sky’ air?

Big Sky will have its season 2 premiere date on Thursday, Sept. 30, in the 10 p.m. time slot. It is part of ABC’s Thursday night lineup that includes its two biggest shows, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

The latest episodes of Big Sky will be available to watch online via ABC.com or to stream via Hulu.

Is there a ‘Big Sky’ season 2 trailer?

ABC unveiled the first full look at Big Sky season 2 recently, teasing the big mystery at the heart of the second season, including first looks at many of the new cast members, and ending on an eerie hello to Geraghty’s Ronald. Check it out for yourself below.

How to watch ‘Big Sky’

Big Sky will air live in its Thursday time slot on ABC, which is available as a local station in all U.S. markets. As such, ABC is carried by all major traditional cable/satellite pay-TV providers and can be received via a TV antenna. The networks is also available to watch on live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Missed it live? Subscribers to a pay-TV or live TV streaming service can use their login information to watch the latest episode of Big Sky on ABC.com. Streaming the most recent episodes is also an option for Hulu subscribers, as the streamer will have those the day after the episode airs on broadcast, as well as all previous episodes.

Another option to watch Big Sky if none of those above fit your needs is to use a virtual private network, or VPN for short. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.