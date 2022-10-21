The Best Man: The Final Chapters — release date, cast and everything we know about the series

It’s hard to believe that roughly 23 years ago, moviegoers were flocking to theaters to see The Best Man. The 1999 film is arguably one of the best dramedies featuring Black culture to come out of the 20th century. For over two decades, the film has amassed such a large following that a sequel was released in 2013, and now Peacock is releasing the highly anticipated The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

The limited series follows Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and company as they continue to navigate romance, families and the complexities of their friendships now that they are officially classified as "middle-aged." It appears that one of the characters, or some, may even face a midlife crisis.

Here’s everything we know about The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is set to premiere in the US exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, December 22. The series is the perfect Christmas gift for longtime fans.

At this time, we aren’t certain when the series will be released in the UK, but we imagine it will stream on Peacock, which subscribers to Sky TV and NOW have access to. Once we have more information, we’ll provide an update here.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters plot

So far, Peacock has provided the following synopsis for the series:

"Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (four episodes), the series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance."

For those that watched The Best Man Holiday, the followup to the original movie, then you’ll recall that Harper and Lance (Morris Chestnut) were able to finally move past Harper’s college romance with Mia (Monica Calhoun). Their reconciliation came in time as Harper welcomed his first child and Lance needed a friend in the wake of Mia’s death.

Then there was Julian (Harold Perrineau) and Candace (Regina Hall). They finally were able to get past her former job as a dancer and his history with Shelby (Melissa De Sousa) and were in a good place in their marriage.

Speaking of Shelby, the most baffling moment of the sequel’s ending was her and Quentin (Terrence Howard) becoming an item. That pairing is still ironic to this day given those two couldn’t stand each other in the original film.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters cast

As with the movies, The Best Man: The Final Chapters features a great ensemble cast. Once again starring as Harper is Taye Diggs. Diggs has made quite the name for himself in Hollywood having been in movies like Brown Sugar, Rent, Baggage Claim, The Wood and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. He’s currently playing Billy Baker in All American.

Another big name featured in the series is Regina Hall. Hall continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the business and has most recently been seen in Me Time, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, Black Monday and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Here is the full main cast of the series:

Morris Chestnut as Lance

Melissa De Sousa as Shelby

Taye Diggs as Harper

Regina Hall as Candace "Candy"

Terrence Howard as Quentin

Sanaa Lathan as Robyn

Nia Long as Jordan

Harold Perrineau as Julian

The Best Man: The Final Chapters trailer

Unfortunately, a trailer for the new series has not yet been released. However, given the project is due out this December, we anticipate that one will be made available soon.

How to watch The Best Man: The Final Chapters

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is a Peacock Original series and airs exclusively on Peacock. Those interested in tuning in will need a subscription to the platform, and currently, there are few options to choose from for would-be subscribers.

Once we have more official information about a UK release date, we’ll be sure to pass along the information. Although, we do envision that the series will appear on Sky TV and NOW via Peacock.