The Best Man: The Final Chapters ending explained — do Harper and Jordan end up together?

After eight episodes full of dramatic highs and lows mixed with appreciated comedic moments, The Best Man: The Final Chapters concludes the story of characters we've known for 23 years. In the last moments of the series finale, the cast appropriately danced their way into the end credits, reminding viewers of how the original The Best Man ended, with the friends dancing to Cameo's "Candy" at Lance (Morris Chestnut) and Mia’s (Monica Calhoun) wedding.

While the dance sequence in the series offered up some nostalgia for fans, the final episode in its entirety provided a goodbye for each of the characters, sending them sailing into the metaphorical sunset. But just where did everyone end up?

What happens with Quentin (Terrence Howard) and the Spivey business? Does Lance finally find his next great love? Speaking of love, did Jordan (Nia Long) and Harper (Taye Diggs) finally wind up together?

Keep reading to see our take on The Best Man: The Final Chapters ending.

Does Quentin sell the Spivey company?

Terrence Howard in The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Peacock)

Throughout the series, Quentin becomes more involved in the family business (Spivey hotel properties), eventually taking over the day-to-day operations. He even expanded the hotel chain into Paris. Unfortunately, the Parisian property quickly closed due to the global COVID pandemic. Additionally, the company as a whole took a hit and was on the verge of bankruptcy.

That's when Quentin received a lucrative offer to buy the Spivey hotel properties. While he was happy with the bid, his dad (who needed to sign off on the deal) wasn't. The senior Spivey was proud to have built the company from scratch and didn't want to see it sold to someone outside the family. With the two at an impasse, and Quentin's father dealing with what looked to be Alzheimer's disease, the future of the business became uncertain. By the end of show, it's not quite clear what The Spivey family decides to do with the buyer's offer.

However, we presume the father and son duo decided not to sell. Quentin seemed incredibly touched to see his daughter and dad bond over the latter's family anecdotes and history of the hotel; touched enough to see there is no amount of money large enough to convince him to sell.

Do Harper and Jordan end up together?

Taye Diggs in The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Peacock)

Perhaps the biggest question heading into The Final Chapters was whether or not Harper and Jordan would at last end up together. Toward the second half of the series, it certainly seemed like that was a possibility given the uneasy state of Harper and Robin's (Sanaa Lathan) marriage. Things got so rough that Harper and Jordan actually had a drunken night in which they kissed, which certainly made viewers think #Hordan (or perhaps #Jarper) was in the cards.

However, after Harper and Robin went ahead with their divorce, he met Jordan for a walk in the park. As the two stopped and talked by the water, the latter admitted that although Harper is cute, she can't be his "soft place to land." She added he won't get over his divorce for a very long time and she can’t wait for him to get through it. Jordan did offer a glimmer of hope, leaving any possible romantic future between them up to fate and sealing the notion with a kiss. So do Harper and Jordan finally become a couple?

Not quite.

In the final moments of the series, it’s two years later and the crew (sans Robin) have all gathered to celebrate Harper’s latest achievement as a writer. It’s clear that he’s still close to Jordan, but there is no indication that they are finally an item.

Does Lance move on after Mia?

Morris Chestnut in The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Image credit: Nicolas Cordone/Peacock)

Mia was understandably not physically seen much in the show, but her character still had quite the impact on Lance. Although he initially tried to get over her death by taking up with more than his share of women, his friends called him out on his method of dealing with grief. Then, with a tropical island as a backdrop and Quentin's pending nuptials on the horizon, he met Jasmine (Yvonna Pearson). She immediately captivated Lance's attention and he became smitten. Unfortunately for him, at the time of their meeting, she was engaged to someone else.

Lance managed to keep up with Jasmine from afar. It's not until he accidentally contacts her on social media that the two reconnect — as friends. Then at the ceremony for Lance's jersey retirement, the two see each other face-to-face for the first time since meeting on the island. She claimed it was a coincidence she was working at the very hotel where the event was being held, but viewers could tell she definitely wanted to be there. After some banter between the two, he even introduced her to his kids.

By the time we get to the last few minutes of The Final Chapters, the audience sees a huge engagement ring on Jasmine's finger, signifying that Lance and Jasmine were heading for the altar.

Does Candace get her doctorate degree?

Regina Hall in The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Image credit: Peacock)

When the crew went to the island to see Quentin get married, something else magical happened. Candace (Regina Hall) discovered she had an interest in alternative medicine. This interest evolved into a deep passion, which she turned into a pursuit of a doctoral degree. Unfortunately, she ran into a professor whom she felt didn't support her thesis, prompting her to go to Dr. Temple (Michael Genet). Although Dr. Temple seemed like a great asset for her in her educational journey, in the latter half of the season of the show, he turned out to be someone that sexually harassed her.

After the late-night office incident with the professor, Candace seemingly stepped away from her education. In fact, viewers don't really find out whether or not she received her degree until the music starts playing wrapping up the finale.

Not only did she receive her doctorate degree, but she also graced the cover of New York Magazine for the "The Women Who Spoke Up" issue.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is now streaming on Peacock.