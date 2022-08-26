All American season 5: release date and everything we know about the coming-of-age drama

For those All American fans who have been counting down the days until they can find out what happens for their favorite bunch from Crenshaw and Beverly Hills, we have some good news. All American season 5 is fast approaching, and if previous seasons are any indicator, the new batch of episodes stand to be just as captivating when they start airing this fall.

So just what can fans expect from Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and his friends? Here’s everything we know about All American season 5.

All American season 5 premiere airs on Monday, October 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW network in the US. If you miss the episode, it becomes available to stream on-demand via The CW app for free the next day. By the way, seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream in their entirety on Netflix.

There is no official word yet as to when the new season of All American will become available in the UK. However, seasons 1-4 can be viewed right now on ITV (opens in new tab).

What is All American season 5 about?

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan and Daniel Ezra as Spencer on the football field in All American (Image credit: The CW)

While The CW hasn’t released an official synopsis of season 5 as of yet, based on what happened in the season 4 finale, there’s a lot of ground to cover in the new episodes. Starting with Spencer, he and Olivia (Samantha Logan) bumped heads repeatedly throughout season 4. In the finale, she was writing a news story that could have dire consequences for the football program at Golden Angeles University and Spencer’s sports career. Given their relationship is a bit fragile, will they be able to withstand such a colossal storm if Olivia goes public with what she knows?

Elsewhere, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) fresh off the breakup with Simone (Geffri Maya), confessed his feelings for Layla. While she also has feelings for him, she pumped the breaks on them exploring anything further for the moment. We’d venture to say their romance will bloom in the forthcoming episodes. Although, given that Layla’s ex-fling is now her boss of sorts, and the two didn’t end on a great note, the path to #Jayla may get complicated.

On a side note, let’s hope that Jordan also is not dumb enough to continue playing with a broken hand in his freshman year of college football. Given his high school track record with injuries, we don’t have the most confidence that he’ll be smart about his new issue going forward.

Also expected to be covered in season 5 are Coop’s (Bre-Z) law career ambitions, Asher’s (Cody Christian) development as a football coach and Billy's (Taye Diggs) progress as a high school principal.

All American season 5 cast

To date, there have been no major announcements made as to casting changes headed into season 5. However, given Spencer’s mom (Karimah Westbrook) and brother (Jayln Hall) are reportedly moving away with his mom’s fiance (Lamon Archey), we'd be interested in seeing if a change in storyline keeps them in the Los Angeles area, or they are indeed moving off of the All American canvas.

With that said, the main cast expected to return are as follows:

Daniel Ezra (A Discovery of Witches) as Spencer James

Samantha Logan (13 Reasons Why) as Olivia Baker

Michael Evans Behling (A Cinderella Story: Starstruck) as Jordan Baker

Greta Onieogou (Undercover Grandpa) as Layla Keating

Taye Diggs (The Best Man Holiday) as Billy Baker

Monet Mazur (Castle) as Laura Fine-Baker

Bre-Z (Empire) as Tamia 'Coop' Cooper

Cody Christian (Teen Wolf) as Asher Adams

Chelsea Tavares (Animal Kingdom) as Patience

Hunter Clowdus (American Vandal) as JJ Parker

Kareem J. Grimes (For the Love of Jason) as Preach

All American season 5 trailer

It’s a bit too earlier for an official trailer. However, as one becomes available, we’ll be sure to include that here.

How to watch All American season 5

All American is an original series of The CW network, and new episodes premiere directly on the television channel. Those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite TV can still watch season 5 episodes live as they air with a subscription to live streaming TV services such as FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, new episodes become available to stream on-demand the day after they premiere on The CW app (opens in new tab). The app is not only free, but it also doesn’t require you to log in.

We’re still waiting for an official word as to when season 5 premieres in the UK. Once that information becomes available, we can pass it along.