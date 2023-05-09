All American season 5 finale prediction: who gets engaged?

With the All American season 5 finale airing on Monday, May 15, show fans are racking their brains trying to figure out how a roller-coaster ride of a season will end. In the past 19 episodes, viewers have witnessed the shocking death of Billy Baker (Taye Diggs), the downward spiral of JJ (Hunter Clowdus), the baby development for Asher (Cody Christian) and of course, the rocky romantic life of Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan). Even with all this going on, perhaps the most jaw-dropping surprise is yet to come.

As teased in the promo video for the season finale, JJ finds an engagement ring in the beach house that seemingly belongs to either Asher, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) or Spencer. This begs the question, is someone getting engaged — and who?

We've compiled a list of reasons why any one of these young men could be ready to get down on one knee, but settled on the most likely candidate below. However, before jumping into that, make sure you check out the season 5 finale promo video.

Do Asher and Jaymee get engaged?

Miya Horcher and Cody Christian in All American (Image credit: The CW)

With Asher and Jaymee (Miya Horcher) expecting a baby and now living together, it's easy to assume that their next logical step may be marriage. For his part, Asher seems rather committed to building a family life with her. Asher got some sage words of wisdom from Coach Baker about fatherhood before he died, and the dad-to-be was adamant to Jaymee's sister that he would take care of her.

But looking at the promo video, Jaymee clearly tells Layla (Greta Onieogou), "I don't even know if I want to get married." It's possible that Asher already knows how Jaymee feels about marriage considering she was initially resistant to moving in with him. He may know better than to move too fast.

All in all, it's within the realm of reason to believe the mystery ring belongs to Asher and he plans to propose, but we don't think that will happen.

Do Jordan and Layla get engaged?

Michael Evans and Greta Onieogou in All American (Image credit: The CW)

Show fans know that Jordan is not one to shy away from marriage, having previously been wed to Simone (Geffri Maya) before she ventured off to Atlanta and All American: Homecoming. If he loves Layla as much as he professes, it is completely logical to think he's ready to say "I do" again. Having a little more life experience this go around, could he be prepared to be a husband for the long haul?

Again referencing the trailer, Layla shares with Jordan, "Marriage is a big deal Jordan. It's not for everyone." That statement makes it seem as if she's not necessarily ready to walk down the aisle. Also, she spent much of the season trying to resist putting a label on her romance with Jordan and subsequently attempted to hide her relationship with him from their friends. Knowing that, we don't see her saying yes to any kind of proposal at this juncture.

Do Spencer and Olivia get engaged?

Samantha Logan and Daniel Ezra in All American (Image credit: Netflix)

Now these two haven't been in a relationship this season and have faced many hurdles in terms of any reconciliation. For starters, Spencer was dating Alicia (Pauline Dyer). A girlfriend tends to stand in the way of rekindling things with an ex.

Then there was the death of Billy. As Olivia's father and Spencer's mentor/father figure, his death greatly affected the former lovers on a personal level. Although they both relied on one another to get through their grief.

As things with Alicia are now over, Spencer and Olivia seemed to be on track to get back together until Olivia decided she was going to spend three months in London for a cultural exchange program. Despite telling her that he was happy for her, Spencer's expression as he hugged her told a sadder story.

In the season 5 finale promo clip, Spencer says to someone, "I ain't ready to lose another Baker." Those words sound like he's prepared to make a grand gesture. Since he told Olivia in a prior episode she should go after what she wants, is he ready to go after what he wants? We think so.

We're pretty confident Spencer will ultimately be the one to propose to Olivia and get engaged. While we envision she will still go to Europe for the summer, we believe Spencer will make Olivia his fiancé before she leaves. After the back-and-forth dynamic the pair have put fans through this season, viewers deserve these soulmates to finally become official.

The All American season 5 finale airs live on Monday, May 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW. It becomes available to stream the next day on The CW App.